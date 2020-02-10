The Director General of the World Health Organization warned on Sunday that countries outside of China should be prepared for the spread of the deadly coronavirus to speed up.

“Detection of a small number of cases can indicate greater prevalence in other countries. In short, we may only see the tip of the iceberg. ”

– Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization

Ghebreyesus, who heads the WHO, made the comments on Sunday in a tweet speaking about the contagion of the corona virus between people who had not traveled to China.

His comments came when the virus killed more than 900 people. China reported 3,062 new virus cases within 24 hours to midnight Sunday, increasing the total number to 40,171 on the mainland. New cases have also been reported in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Spain.

France had to close two schools after five British citizens, including a child, were infected by the virus in a prestigious French ski area from another infected British citizen who had recently visited Singapore. The Brit was tested positive for the virus upon his return to the UK.

The British patient had been to Singapore for a business conference with 94 other foreigners. In the meantime, the Spanish authorities confirmed that a Briton in Mallorca had contracted coronavirus for the second time and appeared to have contracted an infected person in France. And Japan reported six more cases among 3,700 passengers and crew on a quarantined cruise ship, for a total infection of 69.

As I told the media yesterday, the distribution of # 2019nCoV outside of #China now seems slow, but could accelerate. Containment remains our goal, but all countries must use the time window created by the containment strategy to prepare for the possible arrival of the virus.

– Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 9, 2020

Ghebreyesus added that WHO had not yet achieved its goal of raising $ 675 million to help the organization fight the coronavirus and vulnerable countries. WHO sent a team of international experts to China on Sunday, led by Bruce Aylward, a doctor and veteran of past public health emergencies.