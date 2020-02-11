SAN DIEGO – The disease control and prevention centers confirmed the first case of coronavirus in San Diego on Monday.

The news came when evacuees from Wuhan, China, were quarantined at MCAS Miramar.

A father and daughter from the group were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus. Even so, a tragedy struck family members who remain in China.

“My father-in-law passed away,” said Frank Wucinski. “He was finally hospitalized for a few days and then passed away. My wife called me last night.”

The heartbreaking loss got worse when he knew he couldn’t be there for his wife Liqiong, who is also still in China and recently got sick.

“She has pneumonia,” said Wucinski. “You didn’t test it because you lack tests. But it got better.”

Wucinski told FOX 5 that his wife’s fever had subsided and her breathing had improved. Despite the positive news, he’s still trying to get her home.

“I don’t know who to ask, I don’t know if anyone can help. I just have to bring my wife here,” said Wucinski.

He set up a GoFundMe site to raise money for his wife’s transportation back to the United States.

