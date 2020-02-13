Dozens of Britons were released from quarantine two weeks after returning from Coronavrius epicenter Wuhan.

The 83 people who were evacuated from the Chinese city last month were taken to Arrow Park Hospital in Wirral, where they were closely monitored by experts in an NHS staff block for a fortnight.

The group will now leave the Merseyside base after all have tested negative for the virus.

They are released after the ninth case of a British corona virus was confirmed in London on Wednesday evening – the first in the capital.

The patient is now being treated in a specialized NHS center at Guy and St. Thomas in London.

(Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)

English chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said the patient was infected with the virus in China.

Kharn Lambert, one of the quarantined patients at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, told PA news agency ahead of the upcoming release: “I am thrilled and so happy that everyone has come back with negative test results.”

All people detained in the Wirral Hospital were tested negative for the virus

(Image: PA)

The quarantined people in the hospital were given fully furnished rooms, groceries, and laundry facilities.

There were also kitchens, and families kept together were given game consoles, toys, and cots.

The number of deaths from the virus in China has now exceeded 1,350, compared to around 1,100, as senior figures in Hubei province have been fired for criticizing the treatment for the outbreak.