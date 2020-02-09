The worldwide coronavirus disease has killed more than 810 people, exceeding the number of victims of the global Sars outbreak that began in China almost two decades ago.

Less than two months after it emerged in Wuhan, China in late December, more than 37,000 cases of coronaviruses have occurred. To date, there have been no cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, but two New Zealanders who tested positive for coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan.

The rapidly spreading disease has long since overshadowed the 8100 cases of Sars that were spread worldwide in eight months. This has disrupted travel, industry, and health care, killing 774 people before they get under control.

Both severe acute respiratory syndrome or Sars and coronavirus belong to a larger family that is known to cause diseases ranging from common colds to fatal infections. While both emerged from China before spreading across multiple countries, their paths have shown up in a number of significant divergences.

AP

Workers in protective suits spray disinfectant on a woman when she arrives at a hotel used by people in medical isolation in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

According to David Heymann, who oversaw the World Health Organization’s response to the outbreak, the mortality rate in people infected with Sars was close to 10 percent, while the coronavirus rate appears to be below 2 percent.

An analysis of approximately 17,000 coronavirus patients showed that 82 percent had mild cases, WHO officials said in a press conference.

“You have to compare the two in perspective,” said Heymann in an interview. The outbreak of the corona virus “could look more dramatic than it is”.

The number of cases and deaths from the new corona virus can be much higher. The health system in Wuhan is overwhelmed by the disease as it is limited in its ability to care for every patient or to diagnose new cases. Other cases may have been too mild to be counted by Chinese officials.

“I take them for their word, but I really cannot guarantee that they will report the correct number. The only way you can guarantee is if you go there and monitor them,” said Anthony S Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the US National Institute of Health.

NG HAN GUAN / AP

The residents wear masks during their daily life in Hong Kong.

US officials have tried to bring a team to China to better investigate the outbreak.

SAR’S STORY

The Sars epidemic began in 2002 with a report on mysterious pneumonia in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. It shifted into higher gear when it was strengthened in hospitals and then promoted by international travelers in 26 countries.

Hospital workers were particularly at risk as several doctors and nurses were hit by so-called super-spreading events. The outbreak was finally brought under control in July 2003 with improved infection control procedures and WHO recommendations to limit travel to areas where the outbreak was not yet under control.

While Sars infected and killed hundreds of people outside of China, the newer virus, known as 2019-nCoV, was largely confined to the mainland, with the exception of two of the known deaths. Even though China has been praised for its swift action and open communication regarding the outbreak, strangers keep worrying about the disease.

AP

Workers in protective suits drive a truck with medical supplies to the Huoshenshan makeshift hospital in Wuhan.

“If you don’t know your enemy, fear of your enemy grows,” said Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO emergency program, at a press conference on Friday.

TRANSFER STUDIES

Researchers still don’t know exactly how the virus spreads. All signs point to droplet transmission, which means that small pieces of liquid from the mouth and nose carry the disease from one person to the next, usually in face-to-face encounters.

There is evidence that people who have no symptoms – coughing, sneezing, muscle pain – can also spread the virus. This means that airport screeners and patients themselves have little chance of finding infected people. Some researchers also believe that the disease could be transmitted through contaminated feces, as was the case with Sars, and presents other challenges for prevention.

NG HAN GUAN / AP

The virus outbreak that started in China has infected tens of thousands of people worldwide with the majority of cases in the blocked Chinese city of Wuhan.

The severity of the Corona virus outbreak has resulted in the closure of Wuhan City and Hubei Province – with a population of more than 58 million – and some other areas of China. The nation has become a virtual island as more and more governments and airlines impose restrictions on travel from the mainland.

The WHO has not recommended travel limits for the coronavirus, but countries are desperately trying to keep the disease off its shores. Research into the new virus is progressing rapidly, and soon more information could be available on how the disease spreads and how it can be stopped, Heymann said.

“There are fewer and fewer unknowns,” he said.