Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland (SDSI) is set to rule on a controversy that has shaken the men’s SuperLeague.

The Basketball Ireland men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) confirmed yesterday that they will appeal a decision by an Independent National Appeals Committee affecting the deduction of points they made to Superleague pacemaker Garveys Tralee Warriors for incorrectly registering American Andre Berry had imposed.

Sport Dispute Solutions Ireland was founded by the Federation of Irish Sport in response to the increasing spread of sports disputes and the recognition by the High Court that the courts are not the appropriate forum for resolving such disputes.

SDSI is an independent specialized Irish Sports Dispute Resolution Service that provides both an arbitration and arbitration service.

The MNCC had demanded the deduction of “the 6 points (tralee) won in the 2 wins in the 3 relevant games” and a fine of € 390.

The NAC (a body entirely independent of Basketball Ireland and the MNCC) confirmed the fines but canceled the point deduction.

The MNCC issued a statement to the clubs on Thursday afternoon detailing their approach.

“The National Competition Committee for Men (MNCC) is aware of versions of the above that are in circulation. We would like to inform you directly about the most important facts without going into all the details.

When investigating another matter, the MNCC found that Tralee Warriors (TW) had played three unreported players (Andre Berry) in three Super League games this season.

The MNCC conducted an investigation and invited TW to participate.

The result of the investigation was that the MNCC did not accept the statements by TW and applied the relevant rules in the MNCC regulations (5.3.5 in Appendix 5), i.e. H. A fine of € 130 per violation and loss of the game. This resulted in a fine of € 390 and the deduction of the 6 points won in the 2 wins in the 3 relevant games.

TW appealed this decision to the NAC (National Appeals Committee).

“After due scrutiny, the MNCC decided that it would appeal the NAC’s decision to settle sports disputes (previously called Just Sport), as required by BI Bye Laws. The MNCC believes that it has correctly applied our policy on behalf of all of our clubs, and the NAC was wrong in its finding. This process has now started urgently. “

Tralee replied with the following statement. “Tralee Warriors confirm their disappointment that the MNCC (Men’s National Competitions Committee) has decided to appeal the Independent National Appeals Committee’s decision to Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland. Tralee Warriors will continue to deal with the matter appropriately and will not comment on the dispute process itself at this time. ”