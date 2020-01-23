The constitution is not a suicide pact that holds Americans to Trump, says Nadler

advertisement

Getty Images

Jerry Nadler from New York is Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and property administrator in the impeachment proceedings against Trump in the Senate.

When the House Democrats pressed their case against President Donald Trump for impeachment on the second day of the dispute, the chairman of the House Justice Committee said the country was not under an obligation to keep him in power through his defining legal document:

advertisement

“The constitution is not a suicide pact. We are not stuck with presidents who abuse their power in an unpredictable way that endangers our security and democracy. ”

MP Jerry Nadler

House MP Jerry Nadler argued that impeachment could not be limited to acts that were already required by law. He said it had occurred to him only recently that the president was putting pressure on a foreign leader to harm his own political opponents.

Nadler, a New York Democrat, and other House Democrats accused Trump last month of abusing his office by asking Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden while he was holding back the country’s help. The house also approved a pending lawsuit against Trump.

As the Associated Press writes, each side has up to three days to present their case, and the House Attorney General is expected to finish on Friday. Trump’s lawyers then have up to 24 hours to refute the property managers’ case.

Trump and his lawyers have argued that the president has no objection to Ukraine.

The president is generally expected to be acquitted in the Senate trial because his Republicans hold 53 of the Chamber’s 100 seats. The prospect of acquittal helps explain why the stock market

SPX, + 0.11%

has not reacted much to developments in impeachment.

However, should Trump be removed, Vice President Mike Pence will be the first to take over the presidency.

Read now: Here is the presidential succession in the unlikely event that Trump is removed from office through an impeachment process

advertisement