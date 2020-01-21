The Connecticut Republican admits to having operated Facebook pages to defend him while claiming to be operated by pro-Trump groups in other states

advertisement

Robert Hyde, a GOP congressional candidate involved in the impeachment investigation, said on Saturday that he had posted posts on his defense in his defense while claiming to be led by Trump supporters in various states.

The coordination of the pages was revealed in an analysis by the social media intelligence company Storyful, which is owned by News Corp, the parent company of MarketWatch and Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones.

After the Wall Street Journal reported the sites’ apparent connection to Hyde, Facebook Inc. picked it up late Friday. A Facebook spokeswoman said if the company found that networks were misleading people by hiding who they were, owners would have to show additional information.

On Sunday, at least five of the pages – allegedly from Trump supporters in states like Georgia, Rhode Island and Alabama – remained on Facebook

, almost all of whom had posted a video of Hyde defending himself earlier this week.

One of the pages, “Virginia Supporters for President Donald J Trump,” had a new post on Saturday that said, “I worked really hard on this page. I hope it stays that way.” If not, then I thank you all for your support of the Republican Party and the President of TRUMP 2020. Thank you all. This is only in case Facebook removes pages that support things that they do not support. “

Robert Hyde showed the handles of the campaign last week next to the statue of the Genius of Connecticut in the Connecticut State Capitol.

Facebook removed these pages after the journal alerted the company on Sunday. It said it will continue to review sites and take action that violates its transparency ownership guidelines.

