The community nursery where the kids choose what they want to do - and the results are incredible

It’s a cold, humid, cloudy January afternoon.

But that doesn’t stop the kids from playing in the Collyhurst Nursery School playground.

Dressed to be waterproof from head to toe, they fill pots, bowls and cups with water from a hose before transferring them to a sandpit.

As you can imagine, the water flows everywhere.

Billie and Adam with teaching assistant Kate Cross

To the inexperienced eye, it looks like the children are just playing.

In fact, however, this is part of a teaching method known as “in the moment”.

And since it was introduced to Collyhurst five years ago after Director Jo Fenton and her deputy Nicola Burton arrived, it had a remarkable impact on the community-run nursery.

In its latest Ofsted report, the tree nursery was rated “outstanding” for the second time in a row.

And to say that the guardian of education was impressed by what he found would be an understatement.

In their report, inspectors say that children in Collyhurst “thrive academically, socially, and emotionally”.

The staff have high expectations of all children aged 18 months to four years and believe that there are no limits to what children can achieve.

Learning is “active, magical and fun”, children go to school every morning with happy, smiling faces, and there is “no evidence of dissatisfaction” and “no evidence of any form of bullying”.

The children “behave impeccably” and the employees and the governors are “united in their desire to give the children the best possible start in their education”.

Ms. Fenton sits in her office and explains how it works.

“Since then (we have arrived) we have been trying to change our teaching approach.

Collyhurst Nursery School Headmaster Jo Fenton

“We try to encourage children’s creativity by giving them the freedom and time to choose what they want to do.

“The teacher will watch and wait for the moment to go in and teach.

“There is a lot of research into brain development and synapses that shows that this type of learning helps children keep more.”

Ms. Burton believes that this is a more difficult way of teaching than what she calls the typical “top-down” approach.

But she says the benefits – from behavior to achievement – are visible to everyone.

She said: “You have to know all the children exactly, you always have to be up to date.

“It is about teachers being able to judge and work in any situation.

“But we found it best suited to the needs of our children and this area.

Ofsted inspectors said the children go to school every morning with happy, smiling faces.

“They are lifelong skills. How do you deal with things? Do you keep trying? Problem solving.

“All of these things are really important because they will help them be really good kids and have that kind of attitude of trying again.”

Collyhurst is not one of the wealthier areas of Manchester.

But Ms. Fenton is determined to ensure that the children get the best possible start to their education here.

“The stronger foundation you get at this stage has a massive impact,” she said.

“It affects GCSE results; if someone gets involved in crime, it affects their future life choices.

“We know that if we get them from babies, we can have a real impact on their lives.

“The employees are incredibly committed. They work so hard with the children.

Lucas reads a book in the classroom

“We focus very much on the wellbeing of the children.

“They are happy, they are enjoying their day.

“What we do is teach them life skills – independence, resilience.”

And it is not just the children that the kindergarten focuses on, whose books currently contain 68 pupils.

Collyhurst Children’s Center staff can also assist parents.

Each child is visited by a teacher at home before the lesson begins.

This means that help is available for mothers and fathers suffering from debt, housing problems, drug and alcohol problems – or for anyone looking for just a few tips for parenting.

Heather Nicholson-Torbica says the confidence of her four-year-old daughter Florence has increased since she started kindergarten.

And Heather, 36, from Moston, says she also benefited from the help offered.

“They are so helpful and kind and that is really important to me

Learning has been described as “active, magical and fun”

“If there is anything I need to talk about – nothing is too much trouble for them

“They gave me help with things like going to bed.

“I feel like they take care of the children as if they were their own – Florence even asked if their teacher Mel could come over for tea!

“And all the facilities they have are really good. The playground is like Heaton Park. I always said if this were a school, I would send both children here because it is so good.”

Lyndon Bryan, three, has been coming to Collyhurst for less than a week, but mother Gemma Hamilton says she can already see a change in his behavior.

“I know it sounds silly, but I can already see the change in him,” she said.

“Before he was bored, he did not interact with children, but was only with me all the time.

“Now that he comes home, he is much calmer, much calmer because he plays with other children all day.

“It’s brilliant.”

“I tried many different kindergartens, but he never settled in one.

“I really had lost hope and thought I would just wait until school, but we came here and he was gone immediately.

“He was so confident straight away and I think it’s because of the atmosphere. The staff are great and the outside is fantastic.

“I think he thinks he’s in a game center!”

