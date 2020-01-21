The commitment of a 5-star linebacker pays off for the ACC championship to see future teammates

advertisement

by Nikki Hood

– 2019-12-14 22: 48: 23.0

Simpson smiles at the camera during his visit this weekend

Trenton Simpson wanted to be a Clemson Tiger so much that he got his mother to buy tickets for the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte last week, even though he had no offer.

Now he’s a tiger.

Simpson, the 5-star linebacker from Charlotte (NC) Mallard Creek, was offered during his official visit to Clemson on Saturday. And instead of waiting for its scheduled deployment date for Wednesday, December 18, the first day of the three-day early signing phase, Simpson took the opportunity to get involved with Dabo Swinney and the defending national champions.

Simpson said he entered the visit without any expectations, including an offer.

“It wasn’t my expectation, but I figured they’d offer me a scholarship because I had my house call Thursday night,” Simpson told TigerNet. “My personality and what my family is like fits the program. They just told me to trust them. This was my dream school from day one, so I only knew when he told me to trust them. It came to my home visit and then I had my official visit the next day, I just prayed and let everything take care of itself. I just knew that it would go well for me. “

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made the offer during the Tiger’s second bowl training session.

“The offer happened during the training today. I practiced a lot and towards the end Coach Swinney called me into the middle of the field and we were just talking about my story – how I got to the camp as a ninth grader and grew up with Corey Crawford, one of whom was his former player, ”said Simpson , “We talked and he said, ‘You have a scholarship to Clemson.’ My mother was very excited. She became emotional. My father was emotional. It was really a dream come true and I am now only looking forward to being a Clemson Tiger. “

Simpson immediately pressed the trigger for a commitment.

“I didn’t waste any time,” he said. Coach Swinney said: ‘I know you have a lot of options and I don’t know if you will come here, but we would be happy to have you.’ I said, “Coach, I’m coming.” He was very excited. The players left the practice area and everyone told me that they were proud of me and that I just trusted the process and so it should be done. “

What makes Clemson his dream school?

“Only the program. I’ve watched Clemson grow up a lot with Corey Crawford. I watch him and him pick Clemson and be successful in the program, ”said Simpson. “Since we started talking, he has told me that Dabo Swinney is a great coach and that Clemson suits him best. I watch it and how there is such a tradition here and try to be the best person you can every day, it was just the best for me. When I interact with the players down here and how I personally connect with them, I feel like everyone is like me. Everyone has the same goal. People come here to get great training to play under great coaches and that’s why I really chose Clemson. The personality fits and I feel comfortable here. I know I’m in good hands and the people here really show a lot of love. “

Simpson will sign early next week and sign up early.

“I’ll come in early and I’ll be here on January 5th. I’m just looking forward to going to work. It is a good feeling. I know my talents and I know what they have, ”said Simpson. “I like to come to work and have the same attitude as many others because I know that everyone has the same caliber as me and wants the same goals that I have. It’s a great feeling to know that I’m going to be playing with some great teammates and great people. “

Simpson loved Clemson so much that he went to the championship game in Charlotte last week.

“It was in Charlotte. I had the opportunity to speak to Trainer V the night before and he told me that they were in Charlotte and that it would be a great opportunity for me and my mother to come out, ”said Simpson. “I and my mother met and talked about this evening, and she got us tickets for an early Christmas present. We could watch them win another ACC championship. It was fantastic. When I saw it, I introduced myself in the field. I know I would wear this uniform and I can make many of these pieces out there. It just felt great. When I saw my mother happy and knew that she knew that I would make my dreams come true, it was the most wonderful feeling I have ever had. ”

