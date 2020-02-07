To celebrate International Clash Day, a day devoted exclusively to the only major band, The Clash, we thought we’d be giving Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon a moment of true international dominance like monsters and demolish Tokyo in 1982.

Despite the lure of an international tour and the much-needed financial means associated with it, The Clash would have been forgiven for not showing up on the godless tour dates that their managers had planned for the band as part of their tour of Asia – we’ll do it in a little over a month somehow get full in 25 shows.

Last but not least, The Clash were a dedicated band, and with thousands of fans around the world keen to hear the message of the group’s unity, it would be outrageous to let them down. However, the tour schedule would not be the only problem in this series of dates.

The clashes between the two main songwriters Mick Jones and Joe Strummer gradually became unbearable, and their burnout on the street began to emerge after five years of relentless travel. In addition, the band’s drummer, Heddon, began to collapse under his heroin addiction.

“In jazz days, saxophonist like Charlie Parker was addicted to heroin,” said Joe Strummer to Rolling Stone. “The nature of the instrument means that it is much better to hover over the music and do your thing, but it doesn’t fit the drumming, it’s like nailing a nail into the floor.” It is a precise thing. The beats have to be there and when Topper got addicted he couldn’t play anymore. It doesn’t work with drums. “

But somehow the band gathered and delivered a simply glowing performance that shook the tall buildings of Tokyo and reverberated in Japan. The Clash made their first visit to the Land of the Rising Sun after having previously spoken out against their custom of not letting the audience stand during the concerts. After a compromise was found (the crowd could only be in their seats), Strummer et al. On the first plane.

The following footage was taken at Nakano Plaza on the fourth night of the group on January 28, 1982. The quartet delivers a truly inspiring show as they rattle through some of the greatest punk songs ever written.

They started the evening with “London Calling” and played “Safe European Home” (White Man) in Hammersmith Palais and a special version of “Fujiyama Mama”, to which Paul Simonon’s wife Pearl E. Gates also ended with a rousing performance from ‘White Riot’.

It’s hard to imagine the impact bands like The Clash had on Japan in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In a country full of tradition and conformity, The Clash and their penchant for bringing down every establishment they encounter. It is an enticing prospect and should not be avoided for a moment longer.

See below how The Clash becomes Godzillas of Punk and demolishes Tokyo in 1982.

After thirteen song sets, it’s not a bad thing to have:

