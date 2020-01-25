The collapse of buildings in the Indian capital, killing 5 people - News

advertisement

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse of the building.



A building that was being expanded in the Indian capital collapsed on Saturday, killing five people on the ground floor, including four students, one official said.

The students attended a coaching lesson about the first story of the building in the Bhajanpur area in New Delhi when the roof collapsed, said fire officer Umesh Garg.

He said that eight injured students were admitted to the hospital after being rescued from the rubble. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Garg said.

He said that a second floor was added to the building at the time of the collapse.

Building collapse is common in India because many are poorly built with inexpensive building materials, ignoring safety guidelines to save costs.

Last July, 14 people were killed when a dilapidated four-story building collapsed in the financial capital of India, Mumbai. 72 people were also killed in Mumbai when an illegally built residential building collapsed in 2013.

