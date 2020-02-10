SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Coast Guard crews returned to San Diego on Monday morning. Nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine have been seized in a series of drug abuses at sea.

The cocaine, which the military had estimated at an incredible $ 338 million, was taken from smugglers during eight different encounters from mid-November to mid-January, the Coast Guard said. The busts were made in an area of ​​the eastern Pacific Ocean that is widely used for drug trafficking.

Drug users typically use small boats and semi-submersibles known as “Narco submarines” to carry narcotics across the sea. When military surveillance teams detect smugglers, they alert nearby cutter crews who are patrolling the ship.

An estimated $ 338 million in bundles of cocaine lie on Naval Base San Diego’s docks after they have been confiscated by Coast Guard crews.

When the authorities catch up with the smugglers, there are often dramatic arrests, in which the Coast Guard boats race alongside the drug animals and order them to stop and hop on board to take people into custody.

In July, the authorities released a video in which a Coast Guard member jumped on one of the submarines while it was still moving, pounding on the hatch and arresting smugglers in a bust that yielded 16,000 pounds of cocaine.

The crews unloaded the drug packages and officials held a press conference to announce the latest round of busts on Monday morning at Naval Base San Diego.

According to the Coast Guard, four different tailoring teams – Thetis, Resolute, Tampa and Munro – were responsible for the seizures.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction