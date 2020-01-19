The co-creator of Friends responds to rumors about a reunion

advertisement

Co-maker of friends Marta Kauffman has admitted that she does not know whether the long rumored reunification of the show will ever take place.

Kauffman wrote the beloved comedy series with David Crane and watched it become one of the most popular shows in the history of television.

It made stars of its six protagonists and almost 16 years since the last episode was broadcast in 2004, there remains intense interest in a follow-up. Friends stars (from left to right) Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston, they have long been said to be reunited (Neil Munns / PA)

Fans were given new hope at the end of last year when it turned out that conversations had taken place, but earlier this week an American TV director who was involved in the discussions said that a reunion was just a “maybe”.

Now Kauffman has said that she is in the dark about the possibility of a return of Friends.

At an event in Los Angeles, she told the PA news agency: “I don’t know. That’s the honest answer, I don’t know. People talk about it, but I don’t know if it’s really going to happen.”

Friends played Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry in their twenties struggling with life and love in New York City.

It was ready, it was time to do it

It ran for 10 seasons from 1994 and remains a cultural phenomenon.

Kauffman, speaking at the Producers Guild Awards, where she received the Norman Lear Achievement Award, seemed to raise doubts about whether a reunion was needed.

“The show lived its life,” she said. “It was ready, it was time to do it. It’s about the time in your life when your friends are your family. And as soon as they start getting family, it goes beyond that. “

Kauffman, who also made the hit show Grace & Frankie, added that she felt “closed” after Friends ended.

