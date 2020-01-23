The CM punk horror film 'Girl on the Third Floor' will be released on Netflix in February

advertisement

Travis Stevens made his feature film directorial debut with the haunted house horror film Girls on the third floor, which appeared on many best-of-2019 lists last year. Our own William Bibbiani raved about the film for us in his review and wrote:Girls on the third floor is exciting, distinctive, funny, scary, disturbing and clever. “He added:” It should not be missed. “

We raise this because we learned today that the girl on the third floor is the main character Phil “CM Punk” Brookswill be tracking Netflix next month February 22, 2020,

I saw Girl on the third floor last year at the Salem Horror Fest and the greatest pleasure for me was crossing my two favorite things: Pro Wrestling and Horror. Mind you, the film has nothing to do with wrestling at all – punk doesn’t even let a ghost fall asleep – but it’s great to see how punk turns into horror and proves it’s on the big screen.

If you’re a fan or not, check out Girl in the Third Floor on VOD today.

There are several moments in Girl on the third floor where CM Punk is channeling Bruce Campbell. As someone who has pursued both careers, I cannot say that I will ever compare the two in a million years. But I’m glad I can. #SalemHorrorFest pic.twitter.com/5IJSnm01d9

– John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) October 14, 2019

“Punk stars like Don Koch, a man who fails as a husband. He now sees the repair of an old house as an opportunity to make up for past mistakes. Meanwhile, his wife, Liz Koch, is concerned about the renovation schedule as they have a baby on the way. When Don tears the house apart, it also starts tearing it apart and revealing the rot behind the dry stone wall. “

Trieste Dunn (Banshee), Elissa Dowling (We are still here) and Sarah Brooks also star.

