Last year, Bloody Disgusting brought the news that the indie filmmaker Jeremy Gardner returned to the director’s chair with Something Else, which he managed together with a long-time employee Christian Stella, who was DP at The Battery and co-director at Tex Montana Will Survive des Duos.

After Cranked Up Films had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Cranked Up Films will release the new title After midnight in limited cinemas and on VOD platforms this Friday, February 14, 2020, It is the perfect horror release for Valentine’s Day and the following poster uses the slogan: “Love will tear your heart out.”

In the film, “Dealing with a friend who suddenly leaves is hard enough. But for Hank, the heartache couldn’t have come at a worse time. In addition, a monster tries to break his front door every night. “

Are actors Brea Grant, Henry Zebrowski, Justin Benson and Ashley Song, and Nicola Masciotra,

The film was produced by David Lawson (The Endless, Spring). Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson also produced banners about her rustic films. Additional producers are Arvind Harinath from Kavya Films with Venu Kunnappilly Executive producing. Tiffany Boyle and Elsa Ramo are Co-EPs.

Here is an exclusive clip from After Midnight.

