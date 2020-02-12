HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – When it comes to the finest home cooking, the Cleburne Cafeteria is hard to beat.

The esteemed restaurant in Houston has been part of the city’s history for almost 80 years and serves generations of customers.

“My father was a Greek immigrant,” said owner George Mickelis. “America was the land of unlimited possibilities. After the Second World War, there was really nothing left for so many people on the island.”

George’s father, Nick Mickelis, came to Houston after World War II with just a few dollars in his pocket and the dream of a better life.

“My father said, ‘George, I didn’t speak much English, so I didn’t speak much, so I mostly did the dishes,” said George.

But in 1952, Nick’s wife Pat saw an advertisement in the newspaper that caught her eye.

“She found the cleburne cafeteria on sale in the newspaper of two little old ladies,” said George. “She says ‘Nick, you have to buy this place’.”

Together Nick and Pat bought the cafeteria on Cleburne Street and raised their family in the same building.

“I was actually born above a cafeteria,” said George. “My people lived upstairs and worked downstairs.”

Working in the cafeteria became a family tradition.

“When I was 10 or 11 I peeled potatoes, onions and carrots and helped out,” George recalled.

The customers also became family members and in 1969 moved to Bissonnet Street together with the Cleburne Cafeteria.

Nick died in 1989 and his son George took over the business. Over the years, the cafeteria was destroyed by fire not just once but twice. And it was rebuilt both times.

“We had a fire almost 30 years ago and one about four years ago,” said George. “It took us almost two years to rebuild that last fire. It was devastating.”

Although almost everything was lost, the Cleburne Cafeteria reopened in 2018 with an expanded dining room and kitchen, and all the old comfort classics that made it an icon.

“We are known for turkey and dressing,” said George. “We still serve our big pumpkin casserole, our baked corn casserole, chicken, dumplings, and meatloaf, things we’ve been doing for years. And we’ve stayed true to the original recipe.”

It is this timeless appeal that Cleburne has praised as the number one cafeteria in America by Food and Wine Magazine.

“It is the most humble and incredible honor our family has ever received,” said George.

The award reflects Cleburnes long history as an institution in Houston.

“With everything that changes around us and boy, we’ve seen a lot of changes in Houston. You can step back to Cleburne and still get the same kind of comfort meal you got in the 1940s,” said George ,

The menu and opening times of the Cleburne Cafeteria can be found at cleburnecafeteria.com.

