advertisement

The new song of the Claudettes “Bad Babe, Losin” Touch “- premiered today with an accompanying video about American Songwriter – was inspired by a truly bizarre dream.

“I had a vivid dream that the Claudettes were accused of hitting a pedestrian with our van,” explains band leader / keyboard player Johnny Iguana. “None of us remembered a collision, but a witness had the evidence: they heard the old classic rock ‘n roll song’ Bad Babe, Losin ‘Touch’ shout from our van when we hit the person, and we had that song on CD in the van (it was in the CD player). “

Perhaps the strangest part of this dream was that it happened before Iguana actually wrote “Bad Babe, Losin’s Touch.”

advertisement

“The thing is: this number (didn’t exist),” says Iguana. “In the dream it had a kind of” Heartbreak Hotel “and also the feeling of Roy Orbison, I thought. So I wrote the song, about a woman scolding her husband because he no longer does those sweet romantic things (they have been arranged ). “

“Bad Babe, Losin” Touch “is the first single from the self-described album of the” garage cabaret “outfit, High Times in the Dark. In the song, Berit Ulseth delivers a litany of romantic disappointments with soft vocals against bouts of keyboard and guitar. Her voice is buzzing with the emotional climax of the song: “You don’t visit me much / Yes, I miss you very much.”

Musically, Iguana says that “Bad Babe, Losin” Touch “is inspired by a handful of pop songs that span decades.

“(It’s) part 60’s Lesley Gore (a la” I’m Coolin “, No Foolin) or” 50s Patti Page (“Conquest”), along with “Rush” from Big Audio Dynamite, “says Iguana. “That’s where this music comes from.” It is an eclectic sampling, but if all three songs have something in common with “Bad Babe, Losin’ Touch “, it is a feeling of bravado – both vocally and instrumentally.

The music video leans on the pure playfulness of the song while celebrating the nightlife of Chicago.

“(It) was filmed by Joe Martinez, Jr. in the legendary, long-running gay Chicago night club Berlin and has members of the acclaimed dance theater ensemble Lucky Plush in Chicago,” says Iguana of the video.

The Claudettes are completed by drummer Michael Caskey and guitarist Zach Verdoorm. High Times in the Dark follows the latest release of the band – DANCE SCANDAL 2018 THE THE GYMNASIUM! – who brutally describe them as “gonzo neo-vaudeville”, “impressionist” and “post-burlesque”. That was the band’s first album with Ulseth, but as with their previous releases of Yellow Dog Records (2013 Infernal Piano Plot … HATCHED!, 2015’s NO HOTEL and 2017 Pull Closer to Me: Live in the Piano Room), it nods to various influences from piano blues and rockabilly to roots, jazz and soul. They have cultivated a sound that is just screaming and shimmering – hence the term “garage cabaret.”

High Times in the Dark was recorded at Shirk Studios in Chicago, mixed at Kingsize Soundlabs in Los Angeles and controlled at Sterling Sound in Nashville. Produced by Ted Hutt – a Grammy winner who has contributed to the production or mixing of albums for Violent Femmes, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dropkick Murphys and others – the album will be released on April 3 through Forty Below Records.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RuXTOvrr4Q (/ embed)

advertisement