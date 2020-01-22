The Clash rules the Big Apple, 1981

advertisement

As one of the pioneers of punk rock, The Clash has a place in the history books for their incredible contribution to music. But it was their passion and attachment to their fans that made them legends.

There is no better proof of this fact than the only important band was the Kings of New York, which ruled for 17 glowing evenings at Bonds nightclub in the summer of 1981.

The Clash had booked a 7-day stay at Bonds Nightclub in Times Square on May 30, 1981. The only American dates that the band supported their LP Sandinista! Booked guaranteed to sell out The Clash a.

advertisement

There was a huge fight for tickets to the show and the Times Square camping crowd gathered in the press. But things would improve quickly if the venue, a former department store, significantly outbid the tickets available on the opening night.

The fire department would arrive on the opening night and try to close the shows. The message was passed on to those who were still hoping to see Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon. The riots in Times Square soon began to tremble. This incident would draw the press’s attention even more, and with all the cameras showing how The Clash would react, the tension was high.

The Clash condemned the brazen greed of the promoters, while proving their integrity to every ticket holder. The band doubled the original booking with a total of 17 dates that extended until June. It would lead to some of her most notorious live moments across the pond.

The shows were intimate and intense and gave fans the opportunity to get in touch with the band on an amusual and personal level.

It also saw that the band had the hottest opening slot in town; it saw Strummer and Co. offer spots on the bill for fall, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Dead Kennedys, Allen Ginsberg and Lee “Scratch” Perry. With a supporting act that was as inspiring as the headliner, the series soon became a moment in rock history.

Fortunately, some evenings were recorded professionally for CBS recordings or for FM broadcasts. The June 9 appearance can be seen on many bootleg albums, and several songs have appeared on official Clash releases. That said, we can look back on the moment when The Clash became Kings of New York and took Times Square.

It was a crystalline moment of everything that is pure and good in punk rock and you can take a little look at it. See how The Clash starts playing “Safe European Home” on June 9, 1981.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ey1C4NNOFOs (/ embed)

Listen to the full recording:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkMmjJdE16I (/ embed)

advertisement