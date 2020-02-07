Advertisement

SAN DIEGO – A one-year process started on Thursday evening to find out how to solve the biggest problems at Balboa Park and to learn directly from the public what was important to them.

At a well-attended meeting, community members were able to tell the Balboa Park Committee what kinds of things they would like to see, from facility improvements to activities. General suggestions included more bathrooms, a bike park on the East Mesa, parking solutions, and more security. Another focus was the assessment of the buildings.

City councilor Chris Ward, who represents the district, which includes Balboa Park, says the park’s infrastructure needs and maintenance backlog are currently well in excess of $ 300 million. Public meetings like Thursday are the first step to get the plans back on track.

Advertisement

“All opinions are confirmed and on the table, and together we have an action plan for the city to address the maintenance deficit and drive so many critical projects for the park,” said Ward.

The goal is to decide what can be achieved for the park in the short and long term.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction

Advertisement