The Ciri actress explains how she prepared for The Witcher's brutal invasion scene

The witcher Star Freya Allan spoke about how she prepared for the role and the brutal Nilfgaard invasion scene.

Netflix customization from The witcher So far, novels have been very well received by the public and arouse new interest in traditions, books and video games. One of the most important moments of the first season was the Nilfgaard invasion, a blood-drenched rampage that didn’t hit anyone.

This is a big moment in the history of The witcher and for the character Ciri. The actress behind Ciri, Freya Allan, spoke to ComicBook.com about how she prepared:

“It was a challenge, and I wanted a challenge when I took on the role, and I had to get into a certain kind of headroom during these scenes. I have a playlist of film music so I would listen to it and I would also like to be on my own and I would use every moment to get into this type of zone. These scenes were very challenging, but that’s how I went about and saw films that inspired me.

“And then when I read the script, I was still very excited to be challenged, and I actually think that some of these scenes were for me […] in my audition and I had seen them somehow before I was with them somehow trusted what was nice. But yes, no, when I read the script, I was really excited to do everything. But I was also a little surprised that she couldn’t be with Yennefer and Geralt. But I kind of liked that because I thought, ‘Oh great. That means I can tell she’s serious and independent, but I didn’t expect it until the script was released. “

What did you think of the Nilfgaard invasion? Do you like it The witcher so far? Let us know in the comments below and on Twitter @flickeringmyth.

