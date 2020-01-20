The Chorlton building, where the Bee Gees first appeared, was demolished after an attempt to save it was refused

advertisement

The iconic building, which played a monumental role at the beginning of Bee Gees’ musical career, is now about to be demolished after a community group rejected its offer to save it.

In November, the Chorlton Community Land Trust (CCLT) launched a community offer to save the former Gaumont building on Manchester Road in Chorlton, which is currently owned by Co-Operative Funeralcare.

The campaign envisaged plans to turn the building into a market hall where live music and cinema screenings could be performed.

The plans had recognized the building for the role it played in Manchester’s music history.

However, the CCLT states that its offer was rejected by the cooperative group.

At the time of application, CCLT’s Chris Peacock said fans from all over the world would come to take their pictures outside the building, even though they are a funeral home.

In the building built 100 years ago, the first band of the Gibb brothers, The Rattlesnakes, made their live debut in 1957.

The Bee Gees were founded a year later and sold more than 120 million records worldwide.

The offer of the community had hoped to transform the former Gaumont venue into a dining room with performance and cooperation space

(Image: Hawkins / Brown)

CCLT had managed to raise over £ 370,000 from over 1,000 pledges in just ten days.

Thanks to the interest of the development partners, the total offer was increased to GBP 2.2 million.

“We will lose a historic building that has had many years of life in it,” said the CCLT in a blog post on its website.

“We will lose the potential to create a vibrant center for new commercial activities. We will lose touch with our musical heritage. And we will lose the opportunity for the community to shape development in the heart of their home. “

The Gaumont cinema on Manchester Road in 1958 is now the funeral home for cooperatives

(Photo: Manchester Archives and Local St)

CCLT said the cooperative group had informed them that the reasons for the unsuccessful offer were “mainly due to the price”.

The trust believes that their bid was only £ 400,000 less than the senior home developer Churchill offered for the site.

The plan to convert the area into 40 private retirement homes should now be implemented.

“We knew all along that it would take more than gestures to accomplish this,” added CCLT.

The former Gaumont cinema building on Manchester Road is currently used by Co-op Funeralcare

“That’s why we worked hard to behave professionally and economically.

“The cooperative has the title of a historic building in our community that has a story to tell and a long future ahead of it. They just couldn’t open their lens to see it and help us secure it. ‘

The trust informed the M.E.N. also that another reason for the rejection of his offer was the deliverability.

“This is not surprising since we have agreed to stick to the schedule,” said member Simon Hooton.

“Still, we worked hard to develop a commercial offering that our developer partner was ready to support with its own significant investment.”

The trust says it will continue its struggle for the location and “raise all possible objections.”

“We know there is an obligation to make Chorlton a better place and we are determined to continue to change,” added Simon.

“We want the City Council to take us seriously and support our efforts to develop a shared community plan for the heart of Chorlton.

In November 1981, the Bee Gees brothers returned to their family in Chorlton

(Image: Mirrorpix)

“We want to work with other landowners and developers to ensure balanced growth and a vibrant heart for the place we live.”

“The cooperative has not explained how it intends to achieve a result that benefits the community or safeguards the heritage of the site. The proposed Churchill offer does not meet these objectives.

“The Chorlton Land Trust is ready to work with the cooperative to advance plans that benefit the community and protect the site’s heritage.”

In the meantime, a spokesman for The Co-op said that no contract had yet been signed for the website.

“During this process, we tried to achieve a result that benefits the community and to find a solution for the location that is achievable and sustainable.

“At our last meeting with The Chorlton Land Trust, we raised a number of concerns about their overall proposal that did not reflect the value of their offer.

“Contrary to what they said, we have not yet made a final decision about the location, and we’re continuing to consider options that ensure the site’s legacy and ultimate use for the local population.

“We have no contract with a preferred bidder and discussions about the location’s future are ongoing.”

