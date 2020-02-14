Not everyone is a bull or a bear.

“Stock prices are expected to be good news,” said Bob Doll, senior portfolio manager and chief equity strategist at Chicago fund manager Nuveen.

According to the FactSet, the forward price-performance ratio of the S & P 500

is 19. If the forward P / E ratio is above 17.5, the average annual return for the next 10 years is 0.5%. “So I’m not saying stocks won’t go anywhere in the next 10 years, but I think they’ll be much closer to 0.5% than the 16% (average annual return) of the past decade,” Doll said in one telephone interview.

Doll, who is also known as a strategist at BlackRock and Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, does not see how the market can recover sensibly from here. “The only two things that bring stocks up are better earnings, or a better multiple of those earnings,” says Doll. The multiples are already high, and he says analysts’ expectations for 9% profit growth this year are “a big challenge”. At some point, wage pressure could result from the low unemployment rate, which will increase costs for companies.

But Doll doesn’t see a downturn either. “I also don’t see a big disadvantage – we can make a big correction at any time, but big, persistent downward movements in the US stock market have always been associated with an economic problem called a recession and the likelihood of recession at all times It will soon be pretty low, ”says Doll. What he calls “massive” monetary and fiscal overseas stimulus should keep the US economy in solid shape.

“In my opinion, we will migrate – it will be chopped off and frustrating,” he says.

Doll likes the healthcare sector, which may be plagued by political concerns that he ultimately doesn’t expect to happen. Cigna

He says is one of the cheapest health and biopharmaceutical organizations AbbVie

is a cheap stock with a decent return.

He also likes financials, even with a flat yield curve, and suggested the Bank of America

and Citi

or JPMorgan Chase for investors looking to earn higher returns

In the technology Dell Technologies

wins market share and its price is undemanding, says Doll.

He doesn’t like companies with demanding P / Es and / or negative free cash flow, citing the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla

as an an example. He also believes that interest rates will rise as the corona virus wears off, and that he no longer wants stocks that look like bonds, like utilities and consumer staples.

The buzz

China reported 5,090 new COVID-19 cases and 121 more deaths.

The U.S. economic calendar includes retail sales, industrial production, and consumer sentiment. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch expect monthly sales growth of 0.3% in January. “A strong job market, low interest rates and the relentless hedonism of American consumers should be a fixed figure,” said Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The results from Thursday evening were well received. Expedia Group online travel agency

may advance after double-digit growth in operating profit. Manufacturer of streaming devices Roku

exceeded analysts’ fourth quarter sales estimates and 2020 sales forecast. Chipmaker Nvidia

Earnings and revenue estimates have been exceeded, supported by data center products.

The markets

US stock futures

higher in fairly calm trade. Crude oil futures

were strong and added 70 cents a barrel.

The return on the 10-year treasury

slipped 2 basis points.

The tweet

South Park was a trend term on Twitter after an author said that the cartoon did cultural damage by portraying “seriousness as the only sin.” Her comment sparked a firestorm of reaction.

In retrospect, it seems impossible to exaggerate the cultural damage SOUTH PARK has done, the show that seriousness is the only sin and teaches that ridicule is the ultimate vaccination against criticism

– Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz), February 13, 2020

Random readings

President Donald Trump has reportedly asked his former chief of staff a number of questions about badgers.

Wife goes out with a man for the first time – who has made her an ignorant escape driver in a bank robbery.

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a bouquet to prevent corona viruses.

