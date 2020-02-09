The number of deaths in China’s central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak rose 91 to 871 on February 9, the province’s health commission said in a statement on its website on February 10.

A further 2,618 cases were found in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, bringing the total number to 29,631 in the province.

Most new deaths occurred in Hubei’s provincial capital, Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have its origins.

Wuhan reported 73 new deaths on February 9, compared to 63 on February 8. In the meantime, 681 people in Wuhan have died as a result of the virus.

The newly confirmed cases in Wuhan on February 9 increased by 1,921 from 1,379 on February 8.

