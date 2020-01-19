The children's home of Oscar winner Renee Zellweger in Katy is for sale

advertisement

KATY, Texas (KTRK) – Soon you can get a taste of Hollywood in Katy.

The Oscar winner’s home, Renee Zellweger, on Willow Lane is up for sale and is already excited.

“It’s a four bedroom house, with two full baths, two half baths,” said broker Chrissy Namaki. “It’s on two acres of unrestricted land, so you can basically do what you want here.”

The details in the house are impeccable. Namaki describes incredible cuisine: “You have your island with a stove, granite surfaces, freshly painted worktops.”

The master bedroom is just as fantastic.

“We go to the master bedroom, where we have barn doors in the closet. And then we go to the master bedroom, where it has actually been updated in recent years,” says Namaki. “So you have a bathtub and a shower cubicle that opens the window. If it’s a nice day, you can open it for a bit of fresh air.”

There’s even a baseball field in the back yard where kids can play.

Zellweger switched from sport, cheering and part of the speech team at Katy High School to one of the highest paid actresses in the world until 2007.

This year she was nominated for best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the film “Judy” at the Academy Awards.

Your connection was a plus in the seller market.

“We have a huge audience watching this property now. What people don’t realize is that we are within walking distance of one of the most sought after schools,” said realtor Tricia Turner.

The current owners have lived their seven years and find the local ties to Zellweger pretty cool.

“We appreciate the quality home that her family built. We enjoyed it and it would be great if she said hello,” said Allen Biehle with a smile.

The listing for the Zellweger house will be published on January 23 with an open day on Saturday, January 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. The list price is $ 750,000.

