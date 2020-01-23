The childcare costs of council members are covered by the Waimakariri district council

advertisement

123RF

The Remuneration Authority transferred the decision on childcare allowance to individual councils last year. (File photo)

advertisement

A municipality in North Canterbury pays the costs of childcare by elected members up to a maximum of $ 6,000 per child, per year – without coverage.

Waimakariri District Council had already agreed to support childcare payments when it adopted the cost policy of the elected members in November, but the hourly rate was not determined.

The rate of up to $ 6,000 per child under 14 is in line with the adoption of the Remuneration Authority last year.

123rf

The childcare allowance is intended to help parents who want to participate in the local government. (File photo)

The proposal was put forward after a number of submissions from councils and individuals in recent years.

READ MORE:

* Supporting the costs of childcare is not a ‘middle class well-being’

* Auckland childcare company now offers 14-hour days

* The costs of raising a child in New Zealand have risen, with a large increase in childcare costs

Former Hurunui City Councilor, Julia McLean and Nelson Lawyer City Councilor, Matt Lawrey, raised the issue three years ago.

delivered

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon says the council voted unanimously for a childcare allowance for elected members.

The proposal stated that there were concerns that a lack of financial support for childcare created a “barrier for people, especially women, to take elected positions with the local government”.

The allowance was introduced by the authority last year, but the decision to approve it was left to individual councils to decide.

Although it was supported around the Waimakariri council table, the council members agreed that it was far too late and that it would benefit the municipality, but some councils were critical of the compensation.

STACY SQUIRES / MATERIAL

The Christchurch City Council will now provide a childcare allowance of up to $ 6,000 per child under the age of 14 to members of the community council. (Video first published in September 2019)

In neighboring Hurunui, the council voted unanimously against a childcare policy last year. Councilor McLean was absent on the day.

The lawyer council, Nelson, endorsed the proposal early on, accompanied by Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes District Councils, and the Tasman District Council voted in October. Christchurch City Council City Council members are eligible, but not council members.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said it was a small price to pay an inclusive council.

“This is something that we believe will remove barriers for people considering to face the council in the future and we hope that this will encourage more inclusiveness and diversity in our local body affairs,” he said.

“Around the council table there was a lot of support for this benefit – we don’t want anyone being delayed to become a community representative because they are worried about the cost of childcare.”

advertisement