The chief of defense says Israel will take over the sovereignty of the West Bank - Israel News

Update: Gantz wants to annex Jordan Valley, “Hopes Trump will soon publish peace plan”

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday that Israel will seek sovereignty over the West Bank and the Jordan Valley in response to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh’s statements that the Palestinian Authority is canceling the distinction between A, B and C areas in the Palestinian Territories ,

During a tour of the Binyamin Regional Council in the West Bank, Bennett visited construction sites for new housing units as well as the Yeshiva High School in the Beit El settlement.

“This morning the Palestinian Prime Minister announced a campaign to conquer Zone C,” said Bennet during the tour.

The Oslo Accords divided the West Bank into three parts: Area A, which makes up 18 percent of the West Bank and includes all of the major Palestinian cities, is under the full control of the Palestinian Authority. Area B, which makes up 22 percent, is under civilian control by the PA and Israeli security control. and Area C, which is 60 percent, is controlled by Israel and is home to Israeli settlements.

“We are in the middle of a battle and they are trying to occupy our territory. We will occupy the whole country of Israel and settle down while we fend off illegal Palestinian build-up and apply [Israeli] sovereignty [over the West Bank],” added Bennet.

The main defense also said that “in recent years we have been struggling [the Palestinians]. We are approaching a crucial time to apply sovereignty over Area C. This is our mission and can take place in the coming year. year old standstill. We will exercise our sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley. ”

Later on Tuesday, Benny Gantz, chairman of Kahol Lavan, announced that he would campaign for Israel to annex the Jordan Valley after the March 2 elections.

During a tour of the region, Gantz said: “The Jordan Valley is Israel’s eastern defense barrier in any future conflict. Israeli governments who spoke of the possibility of returning the area [under Jordanian control] made a serious strategic and security error, we see this strip of land as an inseparable part of the State of Israel. ”

When asked about the Trump administration’s peace plan for the Middle East, Gantz said: “I hope President Trump will hurry up and publish his plan. Several weeks have passed. Many dramatic things are happening in the Middle East that I look forward to.” the publication of the plan. ”

In the past, Gantz refused to publish the plan in the election campaign, saying that such a move was a gift to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a “direct intervention”.

