After a recent high-level review meeting, Chennai Metro Rail decided to improve passenger browsing and baggage control at all stations.

Sources said some officials at the meeting raised concerns that passenger searches must be thorough and no one should be overlooked. “An important point in the discussion was that some of the passengers were left out without being checked at some stations. Attention must also be paid to luggage scanning, particularly at Chennai Central and Chennai Airport subway stations, ”said a source.

Some passengers went to Twitter to express their concern. Pawan Kumar, a commuter, wrote: “@cmrlofficial You have a major security problem in the airport’s subway, where a passenger can simply buy a token and get on the subway train without going through security. That too on Republic Day. I don’t think it’s right or safe at all. ”

According to officials from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the safety and search of passengers was very careful and there are no mistakes. “We don’t leave a passenger without searching or checking. We also scan the baggage thoroughly and the security staff monitors everything without errors. If passengers have problems, they can contact the station manager or call customer service at any time,” said an official.

There are surveillance cameras on all levels of the stations. Based on the size of each station, there are approximately 60-120 cameras in stations, officials said.

