The chemistry of the 49ers team is transferred to the field

SANTA CLARA, California. – You were challenged, rejected, but one thing that has always remained the same is the chemistry of the team.

After the 2018-19 season [4-12] ended, the San Francisco 49ers went to work in the off-season, hoping for a better year.

Almost a year later, the Niners are 13: 3 and are preparing for the NFC championship.

It was fun watching this team be fun. In every game, they prove that someone is wrong and they do it with a smile on their face.

Carmen Policy, former President and CEO of 49ers, agrees. He said this team was a very special group and it could be the start of something much bigger. “Today’s Niners remind me of the team that ultimately came together under Bill Walsh,” said Policy. “But I think they’re more talented.”

This group brings newbies and veterans together to create something completely different and very dynamic.

Jimmy Garoppolo was challenged from the start. Critics said he could never be the quarterback that brings his team to a Super Bowl, and he’s only shy for one game now.

San Francisco’s defense is remarkable and even dangerous because the key players are healthy.

But skill cannot stand alone to make a team a “special”. So what is this group about? “They have personality, they are fun to follow, they are really a very special group that improve on and off the field,” said Policy. “I don’t know how you hit something like that.”

This personality and chemistry didn’t come together overnight.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he and his staff have tried to really do this over the years. “It’s something we wanted to establish here,” said Shanahan. “I felt that we had this much better than I expected in the first few years and it didn’t lead to victory, which was always disappointing.”

Even though the last two seasons didn’t end, the Niners didn’t give up.

“We always talked about that. Man, we have the right people, they won’t stop working, they won’t show their fingers … so it said a lot about our people,” said Shanahan. “Sometimes we were almost worried that we needed some worse guys because we didn’t win.” But we stuck with it, we pulled in a few people who thought just like our other guys and some differentiators with the pass rush and some guys who are on the offensive. Our team has been like this from the start. ‘

Seasoned cornerback Richard Sherman agreed, saying the only thing that really changed was the result of the season.

But how do you create team chemistry with uninterrupted seasons?

“We had it before we won … This is a family atmosphere and the boys take care of each other,” said Sherman. “Boys go out and fight for each other. It’s really cool and it’s very special to be there. ‘

OK, great. A team that behaves like a … team. Hooray.

The chemistry goes far beyond fighting in the field. It’s definitely good to know that your players like each other, but what makes this organization different from others is the mutual respect of coaches and managers.

Defense coordinator Robert Saleh spoke about his relationship with Shanahan compared to other coaches he has worked with.

“There is a difference between attacking and challenging. Kyle is phenomenal in challenging his coaches to do more and more. I was close to coaches who attack people and get nothing,” said Saleh. “The way Kyle acts as a trainer challenges him to think outside the box, to look beyond what you feel comfortable with so that you can continuously improve. Very different from the tone in which many trainers use the I’ve seen attack you and belittle you for one reason or another. “

The respect goes deeper to top managers like General Manager John Lynch.

And when outsiders feel this respect, it stays and doesn’t go anywhere.

“Kyle and John are very similar, their working relationship is phenomenal. You may notice that they are locked at the hip. Even if they don’t agree, it’s a very respectful conversation, ”said Saleh. “They do a really good job of uniting and uniting the entire building. So the scouts, trainers, everyone is on the same page, what is required of them. The message is very clear. I can’t hang my hat enough in front of these two and how they guide us and how they treat each other so the entire building can see it. ‘

When Lynch is around he is called “John” and not “Mr. Lynch” or whatever. Garoppolo also said that he refers to coach Shanahan as “Kyle”.

The QB said that speaks for the atmosphere in the organization. “We are all on the same pitch, we are all together,” said Garoppolo. “If everyone behaves the same or treats everyone the same, that’s a good atmosphere in my opinion.”

While Policy likes to recall his Super Bowl years with the 49ers, he described the moment in the game against the Minnesota Vikings last week that he had never seen before.

Nick Bosa was lying in the field after he released Kirk Cousins ​​from Minnesota. The fans did not know whether Bosa was hit by the wind or whether he was seriously injured. “You heard the fans cheer, Bosa! Bosa! “And you heard what he said. He was adorable, ”said Policy. “He said:” I just lay down and listened to it for a while, I kind of liked it. “I have never seen anything like the desire that he get up and be completely healed.”

This moment was huge for the 49ers and it is people like Bosa who really bring energy. And this energy is contagious.

Fred Warner, 49ers linebacker, said the team treated every week as if it were just another game. “I think the pressure comes from making the situation bigger than it is. It’s funny, we all talked the other day about how the last game felt like another week, even though the stakes were high and a lot is at stake. We don’t treat it as such, ”said Warner. “We treat it like another week. The routine doesn’t change, our preparation doesn’t change. The same could be said this week. We only do business, but we enjoy it.”

Fun but focused.

The team welcomes Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, January 19. The winner travels to Miami to determine the winner of the Titans Chiefs matchup in the Super Bowl.

