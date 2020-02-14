Don’t call The Chats punk rock. They may play short, sharp explosions of pulsating noise filled with raw youthful energy and ragged, roaring hooks, but that doesn’t make them a punk band.

“Punk rock is not a music genre, but rather an attitude,” guitarist Josh Price shrugs. “We have this rebellious attitude, I think, but we are influenced by AC / DC and many other Australian rock bands like The Saints, The Angels and Radio Birdman. If you had to choose a genre we could sit in, it’s just rock ‘n’Roll. Either that or throw off the stone. “

Oh yes, Shed Rock – their label of choice based on the structure in which they spent their formative days at their home in the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia.

“It was our mate’s bong shed and he had a couple of pet snakes there. We had a pool table and table tennis and everything. We would play music and have a good time out there,” Josh recalls.

In this shed, they wrote their self-titled debut EP, which was recorded at their high school. They followed that up with a second try, Get This In Ya, in 2017. Their songs dealt with everyday problems like theft of smokers (Mum Stole My Darts), Victoria Bitter (VB Anthem) and lack of cash (Bus Money ). , Her latest single Identity Theft, says singer and bassist Eamon Sandwith, was inspired by “this episode of Black Mirror, in which the guy gets caught wanking”.

They didn’t seem to be a band with a broad international appeal, but that changed a little over two years ago when they filmed and uploaded a video for the song Smoko, a song of praise for the great Australian working tradition of the cigarette break. The hilarious, homemade clip only cost them $ 4 – the cost of the sausage rolls Josh eats in the video – but it went viral overnight and generated a million views when they checked in the next morning.

This led to Australian tours with Queens Of The Stone Age and Iggy Pop, followed by their first forays overseas. This included a particularly memorable aftershow in LA when they toured the United States for the first time.

“We texted Josh (Homme) and said,” Hey, we’re going to play in LA if you want to come to the show, “Josh says.” He said, “Let me down for plus four,” and we thought he had maybe brought his family with him. I went out of the green room and there was Josh with Dave Grohl and the guys from the Arctic Monkeys. Dave nicknamed me “Pricey” and I hugged him. It was pretty surreal! “

Since then, the trio has also beaten the UK and played “stupidly big and crazy” sets in Reading and Leeds. Recently there was a long sold out tour that ended at the London O2 Forum a few weeks ago.

What’s the attraction and why do people around the world stick to The Chats’ very Australian rate?

“I think that’s because we’re so obviously Australian,” he says. “We’re not trying to be anything else. We are just ourselves and I think that is what people like about us. There are some cultural similarities, especially in the UK, and we sing about everyday things. Even if the slang is different, it’s the stuff nobody talks about, but everyone does, and I think a lot of people can refer to it. ”

Chats’ debut album, High Risk Behavior, will be released on March 27th via Bargain Bin Records / Cooking Vinyl Australia.

Published on February 14, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

