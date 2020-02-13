It probably doesn’t make much sense to argue with a provocateur who provides intellectual arguments to justify apartheid. Someone who despises morality doesn’t think the truth is very expensive. Still, Gadi Taub’s recent article “Requiem for the Apartheid Argument of the Israeli Left” requires an answer.

First, because the basis of his reasoning is actually correct: the Zionist left must recognize the fact that a Palestinian state will not emerge at the 67 borders and begin to create an alternative. Until then, shouting against occupation, annexation and apartheid has no real political significance. Second, because Taub’s distortions and half-truths hide a surprising truth – even a repressed truth – that indicates the kind of alternative that needs to be sought.

According to Taub, with the end of the two-state solution, the Palestinians could at most achieve “autonomy within our territory”, but obviously without “full citizenship annexation”. In the current reality, he writes, anything is possible to achieve Menachem Begin’s limited autonomy plan as part of Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century”. The Palestinians would gain self-determination without sovereignty and remain in the country that governs them without citizenship or the right to vote. Until the Palestinians give up the “ethos of return” – and similar ideas related to the dream of destroying Israel – there is no other way.

Taub is unimpressed by the argument that this is apartheid: partial autonomy is a fairly enlightened apartheid, and the international community is becoming more right-wing and nationalist anyway. There is no danger that the world will put pressure on Israel to allow a one-person, one-vote system that will transform the Zionist project into a state of all its citizens. It is more important, however, that moral resistance to the establishment of apartheid is nothing more than a “virtue sign” of narcissistic leftists. Fundamental resistance to apartheid is meaningless since there is no real alternative. All that remains is to accept the Trump plan, which “imposes the title of” state “on the autonomy that Menachem Begin wanted.”

And while Taub sings a “requiem for the apartheid argument”, Haaretz editor-in-chief Aluf Benn ridicules the “messianic phase” of the opposition to the occupation. He rejects the growing talk with the end of the two-state solution about “civil equality between the Jordan and the sea” as an irrelevant left-wing deception.

The truth is completely different. Begin’s autonomy plan was exactly the opposite of Taub’s plan and looked just like the idea of ​​civil equality, which Benn rejects. Begin, who was always against the partition of the country, offered “limited autonomy” to the Palestinians, but the main part of it was that the Palestinians would be given “free choice” in addition to national autonomy – that is, full rights to Israeli citizenship. Begin left no room for doubt on this matter: every Palestinian who applied for Israeli citizenship was given the right to “vote in accordance with the electoral law and be elected to the Knesset”. Taub somehow forgot to mention this part of the autonomy plan. Apparently the editor-in-chief of Haaretz would also be surprised.

In addition to establishing Palestinian autonomy and granting the right to full citizenship, the Begin Plan also stated that all residents of Gaza and the West Bank across the country would enjoy full “freedom of movement and economic freedom” and freedom “To land buy and settle in Israel. ” What about the Palestinian dream of returning? The plan included the formation of a committee with representatives from Israel, Jordan, and Palestinian Authority to establish rules “that would allow Arab refugees outside of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza to have an adequate level of immigration to these districts.” Those who returned to the area would also be given the right to seek full Israeli citizenship.

In other words, Begin’s “autonomy plan” was not an autonomy plan at all. Its name hides the fact that it is a plan for a state with civil equality and a structure that could almost be called federal. It is more like the binational ideas of the old British Shalom or the current “two states, one home” than the enlightened apartheid of Taub and Trump. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Ze’ev Jabotinsky, Begin’s spiritual mentor, vehemently opposed the division of the country and believed that the future of the state must be constitutionally binational.

Critics from the left will rightly argue that even in a Jewish state, full Palestinian citizenship does not offer equality because it merely replaces the Palestinian pursuit of national sovereignty with self-determination. And sovereignty in the Jewish state remains primarily the sovereignty of the Jews, not all of their citizens.

However, this is exactly where the main meaning of the plan lies: because of its commitment to Jewish sovereignty, the Zionist left is unable to imagine full citizenship for all Palestinians. The Begin Plan has broadened the idea of ​​Jewish sovereignty beyond what we know today. In fact, it has unraveled something that Zionists, even on the left, can no longer understand: full civil equality.

What prompted Begin to suggest all of this? He answered this question himself in a speech to the Knesset: “I want to explain why we offered free choice of citizenship, including Israeli citizenship. … I’ll just say it without insulting anyone: we never wanted to be like Rhodesia … We offer full civil rights. Anti-racism … ”

The Rhodesia case is no longer so well known. In the 1970s it was the symbol of an apartheid state. Unlike Taub, Begin actually had a moral objection to the idea that Israel should develop according to the same racist model and did not believe, like Taub, that bourgeois equality would mean suicide for all Palestinians.

The position of the Knesset also pulls the rug out from under the well-known taboo. When voting on all the details of the plan – including the right to citizenship, the right to move, property and the joint committee on the right to return – 64 MKs voted, eight voted against and 40 abstained. Aluf Benn would have called them “messianists”.

This does not mean that today it is possible or worthwhile to simply return word for word to the starting plan. But there is also no need to listen to Taub’s requiem for the apartheid argument, which is based on factual distortions regarding the idea of ​​restricted autonomy. The Begin Plan shows that even after the end of the two-state vision, there is a real model for the coexistence of Jews and Palestinians. It includes full civil equality between the Jordan and the sea and, contrary to popular belief, does not negate the basis of Zionism.

The Israeli left must develop a model of this kind and promote it as a real political alternative. Unlike Begin, we have to do this together with our Palestinian partners. If this is not done, the future harbors not only apartheid but also much worse disasters.

Professor Boehm is a member of the Department of Philosophy at the New School in New York.