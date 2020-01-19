The chalice, the sacred heart and their powerful connection

advertisement

Sometimes it is tempting to approach the Mass mindlessly on Sunday and count down the minutes until it is over. However, every word that is said and every element that is used must speak to the depths of our souls.

For example, the chalice that we see at Mass, knowing that it contains the wine that is converted into Jesus’ blood at ordination, do we then take a moment to meditate on this deep truth?

In Nikolaus Gihr’s book The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, he delves into symbolism by connecting it with the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

[The chalice] reminds us of the sacred heart of Jesus; for that divine heart is the laboratory in which the blood of our redemption was prepared, and also the source from which this blood of all redeeming merits was so abundantly and abundantly poured out and filled the chalice daily on our altars. In the sacrificial cup of the Sacred Heart of Jesus is the precious blood of our redemption. In and out of this sacred heart once flowed and will forever flow that precious blood that has bought, redeemed, and redeemed us.

This connection is often visible in religious art, and shows the Sacred Heart bleeding in the chalice, or even a priest holding his chalice up for a crucifix, while the blood of Jesus flows into it.

The next time you attend mass, you try to see the chalice in a new way, not just as a receptacle for sacred wine, but as the Sacred Heart itself, beating wildly with love and ready to pour the content into us at Holy Communion.

