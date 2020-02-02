Advertisement

Vijayan pointed out that Kerala’s economy is largely supported by transfers.



Kerala’s Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the center on Sunday for amending Section 6 of the 1961 Income Tax Act, which sets out the conditions for determining residence status for tax purposes in India.

“We see our strong disagreement with the 2020 bill, which is being used under the guise of controlling tax abuse, but which will actually hurt those who struggle and bring foreign currency into the country.

“The central government should refrain from amending Section 6 of the 1961 Income Tax Act, which proposes to shorten the length of stay for Indian citizens or people of Indian origin from 182 days to 120 days in order to be treated as residents for tax purposes” Vijayan said in a statement made here.

He pointed out that most people who work in the Middle East from Kerala have homes and families in Kerala and visit them and stay in their home state to take care of their internal affairs.

“Tax evasion is not their intention and they do not fall into the category of people moving their bases to avoid taxes. Such people will be severely affected by the amendment to Section 6 of the 1961 Income Tax Act,” added Vijayan.

Vijayan also pointed out that the Kerala economy will be largely supported by remittances, particularly remittances from the Gulf States affected by this change.

However, he pointed out that they have no objection to the fact that the undisclosed income of those who transfer money to tax havens must flow into the tax network and that the state should use this tax revenue for social welfare programs.

“This was our consistent position. But here too, people who work in countries in the Gulf region without income tax will be affected. Most of these people are not in the economic upper class. They must be excluded from the list.” This amendment mainly affects middle-income people who bring part of their hard-earned income to our country, “said Vijayan.

According to the latest survey by the Center for Development Studies in Kerala, there are 2.1 million emigrants from Kerala around the world whose estimated total remittances to Kerala are 85,092 rupees.

