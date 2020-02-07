The center on Friday resolutely opposed the request of 52-year-old S. Nalini, who had been convicted in the murder of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to release her immediately from prison because she had been in illegal detention since September 9, 2018 Cabinet gave the governor a recommendation for the release of all seven convicts in the case.

In an affidavit submitted to Justices R. Subbiah and R. Pongiappan, the Union’s Interior Ministry said that it had already submitted two proposals by the state government in 2014 and 2016 to release the convicted and that the latter decision was rejected after consultation taken with the CBI that investigated the case.

Referring to a Supreme Court decision of September 6, 2018, that the governor would be free to rule on a pending petition for mercy from one of the convicts, AG Perarivalan, the center said: “The governor is a constitutional official and it is within at its discretion to decide on the petition within the powers conferred on it by the Constitution. “

However, the affidavit filed by K. Venkataswamy Babu, a senior legal adviser to the central government, did not say anything about the validity of the State Cabinet’s recommendation to the governor, as determined by the Supreme Court decision. Neither was it specified whether the governor was bound by the recommendation of the Council of Ministers or not.

Regarding these anomalies, the petitioner’s lawyer, M. Radhakrishnan and P. Pugalenthi, stated that the center had no role in this Habeas Corpus petition, which was submitted solely on the basis of the Cabinet decision of September 9, 2018 games. They pointed out that the rejection decisions mentioned by the center had been made before the recent decision of the Council of Ministers.

On February 19, 2014, the state government initially decided to release all seven convicts and asked the center to voice its views because the case had been prosecuted by a central authority. Concerned about such a step, the center applied to the Supreme Court to contest the “arbitrary” decision of the state government.

On December 2, 2015, a five-member constitutional bank of the Supreme Court approved the case in favor of the center and decided that the term “hearing” defined in Section 435 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure actually gave consent and therefore meant that the state government was able to convict those convicted without do not unilaterally approve prior approval of the center.

The state government then submitted a new proposal for approval to the center on March 2, 2016, which it rejected on April 18, 2018. Only after all these developments, the state cabinet had pointed out on September 9, 2018 Radhakrishnan pointed out that the governor released all seven convicts involved in the murder.

Since the governor had not yet called the cabinet’s recommendation, the petitioner stated in her affidavit: “Since the Council of Ministers Council is binding on the governor … my imprisonment in prison with effect from September 10, 2018 is illegal. “She asked the Vellore prison authorities to order her to be tried and released.

The judges listed the case for the final hearing on Wednesday.

