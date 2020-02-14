A community development district 2 supervisor claims public opinion has prevailed over two recent bad parking victories.

CDD 2 supervisor Jim Cipollone responded to the two most recent parking problems at the board meeting on Friday. He referred to the parking of large work-related trucks that had ruffled feathers in some parts of the city.

“Public opinion has won these cases,” said Cipollone.

He said that while the trucks didn’t violate the letter of the law, they clearly violated the spirit of the rules in Florida’s friendliest hometown.

“That’s not what The Villages is about,” said Cipollone.

Last month, the residents of the La Cresenta villas in the village of El Santiago put their frustrations to an “enormous” truck parking lot in their villa district. The residents said the truck has been a continuing problem for a year. As a result of the turmoil, the owner voluntarily moved the truck to a commercial storage room.

This truck infuriated neighbors in a villa community in The Villages.

CDD 2 discussed a similar problem with work trucks in a driveway in November. In this case, Kyle Schiro of 5 Star Roofing decided to bring the trucks from the neighborhood.

This roof car was an integral part of a driveway on San Marino Drive in the village of De La Vista.

CDD 2 will soon address the language in the villas, which limits parking to “temporary”.

District Councilor Mark Brionez encourages the board to clearly define what it means by temporary.

“Temporary in New York City is certainly different from The Villages,” said Brionez.

Parking in the villa will be the subject of a future CDD 2 meeting, and regulators said they are eager to hear from residents about the issue.