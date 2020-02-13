The final Countdown! The lineup of Modern Family is preparing to say goodbye after reaching the series’ final table.

“Our last table was sad because it ended, but so grateful and happy to be part of this family.” Sofia Vergarawho plays Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the successful ABC comedy wrote on Wednesday February 12th via Instagram.

The Hot Pursuit actress shared a series of photos from the Los Angeles table, including photos of the entire cast with her final script and a festive cake.

“It was more than I ever dreamed or deserved – Gracias my modern family – # 11 years old,” she added.

The Colombian’s TV son Jeremy Maguire, Whoever plays Joe Pritchett also shared a family picture in honor of the big day.

“It was a great honor to be this little brother,” the 8-year-old Maguire wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, along with a photo of himself with his TV brother Rico Rodriguezwho plays Manny Delgado. “I love him more than words. I can do it another week and the feelings of saying goodbye to this show are so real. #brothersforlife #modernfamily @starringrico @abcmodernfam. “

Julie Bowenwho plays Claire Dunphy in the comedy that runs in season 11 and last posted a funny photo of one of the series’ authors to document the moment. “Modern Family’s FINAL table hits @dannyzuker hard. Our writers are really the heroes of our show,” she wrote.

Many members of the main cast, including Jesse Tyler Fergusonwho plays Mitchell Pritchett, and Sarah Hylandwho plays Haley Dunphy has shared snapshots of the emotional day through her Instagram stories.

Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker, took a moment to honor his supporting character in the long-running series Fizbo the Clown. The Kansas City native told the story of how he always wanted to be a circus clown, which led his father to call him “Fizbo”.

The 48-year-old Stonestreet remembered that his grandmother had made his clown suits and that his parents let him be “the child who raised pigs, played drums, took karate, paid [sic] football and from time to time make-up up and put on wigs. “

This childhood person eventually became a popular character in Modern Family in 2009.

“Tomorrow you will see Fizbo one last time,” the Emmy winner teased on Monday, February 10, via social media. “I think Grandma Louise would be proud that her little clown made it to Kansas City KS streets of Paris, France. When you first met Fizbo 11 years ago, Cam said, “Hello old friend.” Tomorrow I have to say goodbye old friend. Many thanks to Modern Family for fulfilling my dream of being a clown in everyone’s biggest circus. Hollywood.”

The series also plays the main role Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett.

