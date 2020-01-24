The caregiver pleads guilty to the death of the elderly, the false detention of an older woman

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – The caregiver of a 74-year-old man who died in her care and another elderly citizen who was allegedly involuntarily locked away pleaded guilty on Friday.

53-year-old Shirley Montano is sentenced to 13 years in prison on October 7, 2016. The death of Robert Chagas, who died of pneumonia at Sharp Memorial Hospital, is viewed by the prosecutor as a result of severe malnutrition. The prosecution claims that she withheld food from Chagas and Josefina Kellogg, which caused her health to deteriorate over several years.

Prosecutors say the victims lived in City Heights and other areas of San Diego in Montano, used their social security checks and other government benefits to buy a truck, among other things, and gambled their money at local casinos Has .

advertisement

Montano was initially charged with murder, kidnapping and other crimes before her plea on Friday. The sentencing is scheduled for March 6 in downtown San Diego courthouse.

The prosecutors allege that Chagas and Kellogg were kept isolated from others who lived with Montano and were in their respective bedrooms. Montano’s niece, who stayed with her for about a year, testified at a preliminary hearing that for the first month that she lived in her aunt’s apartment, she didn’t even know that Kellogg existed because the woman hardly ever came out of hers Bedroom would show up.

Others who lived or visited the house in Montano were reportedly offered various explanations for the presence of Chagas and Kellogg.

Kellogg testified that she stayed in her bedroom for several hours each day, fearing that Montano might get angry who would beat her if she didn’t follow the house rules.

Chagas was “emaciated” when he was taken to the hospital, where he died five days later, the prosecutors said.

Montano, who pretended to be his niece, informed the medical staff that Chagas was said not to be resuscitated. The family members of Chagas were only informed of his hospital stay after his death.

Montano’s lawyer Shannon Sebeckis argued at the preliminary hearing that there was no evidence that Chaga’s malnutrition was caused by Montano and was not the natural result of aging. Sebeckis repeated the testimony of Glenn Wagner, chief medical officer of the San Diego district, who refused to classify Chagas’ death as murder. Wagner said that Chagas had not been given enough food, but could not say why, only that it appeared to be due to non-medical factors.

In the case of Chagas, no calls were made by family members or medical professionals to the adult protection services, which also contributed to Wagner’s opinion that his death should not be classified as a murder, the doctor said.

While evidence was presented that Chagas once told a doctor that his weight loss was due to not having enough money to eat, Sebeckis said this was not evidence that Montano was taking his money or withholding food, especially given Chagas ‘Problems dealing with his own finances.

Chagas’ family members testified that an accident at birth had made him “slow” as his brother Richard described it, and that Chagas was vulnerable to fraud throughout his adult life and had lost excessive amounts of money to fraudsters in the United States In the past, they led family members to take an active role by helping him with taxes and paying bills.

Sebeckis argued that there was little direct evidence that Montano did not feed the seniors, as former roommates said they saw Chagas and Kellogg being fed. The lawyer also said Chagas was not locked up at all and left the apartment regularly every day for his caretaker job at Sea World, which he attended every day with a sack lunch prepared by Montano.

The defense lawyer also said it was “pure speculation and guess” that Montano did not use the seniors’ funds to meet their basic needs.

,

advertisement