The career of Caroline Wozniacki ends with a loss in the third round of Ons Jabeur

Caroline Wozniacki’s career ended with a loss in the third round of Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open.

The Dane announced last month that the scene of her greatest triumph, when she broke her grand slam duck in 2018, would also be the stage for her professional farewell at the age of 29.

Wozniacki fought an excellent victory over the fast-rising teenager Dayana Yastremska in the second round and had certainly set her sights on a collision in the fourth round with great friend Serena Williams.

But Jabeur from Tunisia had different ideas and her 7-5 3-6 7-5 victory made her the first Arab woman to reach the fourth round in a grand slam.

“It was really great, it was a great ride.”

There are so many special memories to cherish, @CaroWozniacki ❤️ # AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/trHBZQmhGW

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

Wozniacki looked like she had turned things around when she won the second set and then recovered from 0-3 in the third, but Jabeur had not read the script.

Wozniacki was on duty once to stay in the competition, but on the second occasion she was left behind and a poorly rated HawkEye challenge created a match point.

A forehand above the baseline was the last act, and Wozniacki managed to make a joke through tears when she performed for a farewell interview.

“I think it was only appropriate that my last game be a three-setter, a grinder, and that I would end my career with a forehand error,” she said about the stroke that probably stopped her from winning. of more major titles.

Good news: the tennis world may not have seen the last @CaroWozniacki yet.

“You might see me, not in the field, but still outside the field.”

Yes please !!! # AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/HvX0VrNpHK

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

When asked about her memories, Wozniacki said: “There are so many things, of course the performances I had on the field were amazing, the fans, the support I received from my family, especially my father, who has coached me all these years.

“Those are special memories that I will always cherish. It was a great ride. I’m really happy, I’m ready for the next chapter and I’m really excited about what’s coming.”

The big screen played a tribute video of Wozniacki’s friends and competitors – this was considerably more appropriate than the one who tried to get Andy Murray to retire prematurely last year.

Wozniacki was then accompanied on the field by her family, with Dad Piotr hoisting her high in the air.

