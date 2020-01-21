The car loses control after an impact causes a crash that results in the dog's death

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – It happened in seconds.

The driver of a Ford Mustang lost control. A Cadillac Escalade slammed into the Mustang and sent both vehicles off the road. Incredibly, no one was injured in the collision on the North Freeway access road near Holzworth.

Spectators, some of whom were recording on their cell phones, rushed to help. Another vehicle hit the brakes not to hit either of them. Then the video shows how the witnesses pull the driver out of his car. According to several social media reports, this happened during a meeting of like-minded car enthusiasts on Sunday evening.

“When they have them, we usually get calls from citizens and we go there to do what we can to stop things like that,” said fourth lieutenant Vicente Medina in the Harris district.

Medina also said MPs are working proactively to minimize careless behavior behind the wheel. You have a substation less than a mile from the collision site, where we spotted work teams on Monday afternoon relocating to some kind of traffic block.

“We are trying to launch transportation initiatives to prevent such things from happening,” said Lt. Medina. “On Saturdays, our special unit frequently carries out traffic monitoring, especially in this area.”

MPs also confirm that a dog in the escalade jumped out of the truck after the accident and was hit and killed in traffic on I-45.

The driver of the Mustang was accused of not complying with the right of way.

