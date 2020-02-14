We all know someone with a messy car. A McDonald’s bag here, a receipt there – it’s easy to pile up trash, especially when you’re on the go.

However, a car has now gone viral because people think it could be the most disgusting car they have ever seen, and it’s easy to understand why.

Photos of the car were originally shared on Proline Automotive’s Facebook page as they decided to write a post dedicated to reversing the real slaughter that poor little Mazda had endured

The company wrote, “Usually we only share” after “photos, but this was too funky not to share.”

The work took a total of seven hours. The seats and carpets were shampooed and cleaned several times to “remove sticky substances, deep stains and unpleasant smells”.

It took seven hours to clean the car

(Photo: Proline Automotive / Facebook)

There was a lot of dirt in the stomach

(Photo: Proline Automotive / Facebook)

The post gave the car a ‘second chance in life’ and read: “Unfortunately, the remaining markings on the seats were caused by child seats and are irreversible.

“We always recommend that people who have just bought a new vehicle put a towel under child seats to avoid this type of damage if the child seat safety guidelines allow it.”

The car looked almost unrecognizable after its restoration, but it was too late for some Facebook users who couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

The car looked unrecognizable after a spring cleaning

(Photo: Proline Automotive / Facebook)

It is sparkling now

(Photo: Proline Automotive / Facebook)

“How do the actual F *** disgusting maggots actually make their S ***? I would HATE to see the condition of this person’s house,” said one person.

Another added: “This is absolutely disgusting, have you never cleaned your car !?”

However, the post was not without support, and some parents rushed to the poor car owner’s rescue.

“Wow. If you want a real challenge, I have an Imax. Six kids under 7 years old. It’s a little wild!” said one.

Another said, “Take a trip with a toddler.”

A third wrote: “Whoa !!! My ex-wife has finally found a suitable challenger for poor car hygiene !!”