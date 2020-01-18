The car leaves a huge hole in the wall after breaking into B&M Bargains

advertisement

A car crashed into a shop in Wythenshawe, leaving a huge hole in one of the brick walls.

A man rammed a vehicle at B&M Bargains in the Civic Center at around 5.55 a.m. on Saturday.

advertisement

The pictures taken on site show a large hole in the wall.

It is not known whether the man was injured.

A store employee said it was open for business as usual.

“There was an incident last night,” said a business spokesman.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“The store is open and trading.”

Greater Manchester police said the incident was recorded on video surveillance.

A spokesman for the group said: “On Saturday, January 18, 2020, around 5.55 a.m., the police were asked to report that a car had collided with a building in Wythenshawe.

“CCTV footage showed that a man had gone to a shop in the Wythenshawe Civic Center.”

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also gives you an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook.

advertisement