The car balances perfectly on the power cord after slipping off the road

RAYTOWN, MO. – A happy family is relieved after a 19-year-old was spared a wild car accident on Friday without injuries.

Jeremy Frazee was surprised when he received a call from his son Mathis and said his car had slipped off the road in Raytown, Missouri.

“He called me and said, ‘Hey, you know what? I’m in the ditch, but I’m fine,'” said Frazee.

The car landed perfectly balanced on a suspension wire for the electricity pylon. He said he was grateful and relieved that the car hadn’t overturned.

“He just jumped from the front seat,” said Frazee. “He actually got out and … sent me a picture of it.”

The crews came and cut the cable that held the car. A tow truck positioned its ramp under the car on which it landed safely.

Frazee said they then drove the car home. It went well.

