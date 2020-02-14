SAN DIEGO – Voters in Districts 1, 2, and 3 of San Diego County will vote on March 3 for which candidates to represent on the board.

District 1

In District 1, which includes the cities of National City, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and Coronado, and several municipalities in the city of San Diego, supervisor Greg Cox has resigned since taking office in 1995. These are the eight candidates who are applying to replace him:

District 2

After seven consecutive terms, supervisor Dianne Jacob also quit. Five candidates run for District 2, which includes several neighborhoods in San Diego, the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Santee and Poway, and the unincorporated communities of Alpine, Julian, Ramona and Spring Valley. Campo and Rancho San Diego.

District 3

In District 3, which spans multiple neighborhoods in the city of San Diego and the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas and Escondido, two candidates are fighting to replace current supervisor Kristin Gaspar, who is seeking a second term.

