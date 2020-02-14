Hundreds of passengers on a cruise ship rejected from ports for fear of corona viruses were given flowers by the Cambodian Prime Minister after the ship was allowed to moor.

Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed to have the Westerdam docked in Sihanoukville port on Thursday after Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Guam closed the ship.

The boat was undesirable, although operator Holland America Line said that there were no confirmed cases of Covid 19 virus among its 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members.

Around 20 passengers had reported abdominal pain or fever, but tests for the virus at the Pasteur Institute in Phnom Penh showed that none had the disease. Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen gives a flower to a passenger who disembarked from MS Westerdam (Heng Sinith / AP)

Mr. Hun said: “Although Cambodia is a poor country today, Cambodia has always joined the international community to solve the problems that the world and our region are facing.

“If Cambodia did not allow this ship to dock here, where should this ship go?

“I would like to inform Cambodians and the world that I will only come here for a short time. This means that this is not a time for discrimination and fear, but a time for everyone who shows solidarity to solve the problems with that we are now facing. “

The passengers cheered as they approached waiting buses and waved goodbye to other passengers watching from the ship’s deck.

“How nice it is to be here. Many thanks to the Prime Minister. He has a wonderful heart, ”said Anna Marie Melon from Queensland, Australia. A man waves to the passengers of the MS Westerdam after getting out (Heng Sinith / AP).

As a strong supporter of China, Mr. Hun has downplayed any threat from the new virus and, unlike other Asian countries, has refused to ban direct flights between Cambodia and China. This would disrupt bilateral relations and damage his country’s economy.

Mang Sineth, the vice governor of Preah Sihanouk province, told reporters that 414 passengers will leave port on Friday and fly to the Cambodian capital before traveling to their final destinations.

Three flights from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh were arranged to accommodate all of the ship’s passengers.

The Westerdam began its cruise in Singapore last month, and its final stop before being denied further landings was in Hong Kong, where 53 cases of the disease and one death were confirmed.