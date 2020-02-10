If Travis Kick doesn’t plan a comeback, he should be. After a top-class television appearance and two top-class collaborations, it is clear that he has fans in Nashville’s Music Row. Does he have fans across the country? Well, that was never really in doubt.

“Comeback” is probably not the right word because Tritt has continued his tour for the past ten years – he just hasn’t recorded much new music or even reworked hits in a meaningful way.

But wherever there are hits, there are also rowdy country fans, and Billboard counts 20 top 10 kick hits for its 13-year premiere (1989 to 2002). These include five No. 1 singles and a few other just misses that have become an icon. “It’s a great day to be alive” has never reached number 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay table, but is still a staple today. The 2000 hit is one that Miranda Lambert selected to end her wildcard tour stop in Nashville last month. Lanco and Cody Johnson came on stage with her, and all three acts – and their bands – seemed more than a little excited to sing along.

In January the Cadillac Three announced that Tritt had committed to sing “Hard Out Here for a Country Boy” with them. The song from the trio’s new country fuzz album also features Chris Janson, who – as singer Jaren Johnston explains – just wanted to get involved.

Tritt asked to hear about Country Fuzz while on the Cadillac Three, and “Hard Out Here for a Country Boy” was one he agreed to cut a few vocals in the back of the bus , “Janson calls me while he sings,” Johnston told Taste of Country.

Add Dierks Bentley and his Hot Country Knights to the group of contemporaries who have achieved kick. They all band together to “Pick Her Up”, a country song inspired by the hooligan 90s and garnished with loot and innuendo.

“He is the best man,” says Johnston about kick. “Big friend now and age – idol.”

Southern Swagger, some classic rock sensibilities and fine songwriting made hits like “Ten Feet Tall and Bulletproof” and “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)”.

Kick was as defined and ready to drive as everyone else in its class from 1989. The 57-year-old has never really left, but hasn’t released a new studio album since The Storm in 2007 (although he released live albums and at least one compilation). Now that the country of the 1990s is hotter than a gun and lesser-known artists are being pulled out of the dark because of the appearance, it seems like a good time for Kick to reappear. If you saw him in the real country of the USA network, you know that it wasn’t just for the sake of irony either. The ear and the passion are there. His influence is important.

“Travis Kick is the reason why people like me and Drake White and all those singers who may not have felt normal in the country western genre made it okay. We heard that as kids, that’s a cool one Thing, “says Johnston.

This is called groundbreaking.

