The Cadillac Three are a force to be reckoned with on stage. Throughout their decade together, first as Cadillac Black and now as TC3, the trios – Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason and Kelby Ray – have honed their loud, reef-heavy, headbaging-capable sets and earned one, if not a country radio hit, one Legion of dedicated fans around the world and a reputation for producing country-style hard rock songs.

“A little bit of country, a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll” and “Southern Rock” were recorded, so TC3 dubbed their sound “Country Fuzz”, also the name of their latest album, which was released on Friday (February 7th). , The 16-song project “gave them a lot of time and space to open up everything we get involved with”.

“From the first song to the end, it’s pretty much everything we’ve done since the first recording,” says Johnston The Boot. Ray adds, “Between all the lyrical stuff and (genre-influenced) musical stuff, that’s why it’s country fuzz.”

In terms of sound and text, there is a lot of what the familiar with the Cadillac Three Singles (“The South”, “Party Like You”) will expect – but they also get a bit strange. If you go beyond the center of the album you’ll find the exciting, super-fun “Blue El Camino”, the seductive, sexy “Heat” and the prog-rock “Whiskey and Smoke” based on a riff that Johnston played around with and a title that was almost too obvious.

“I realized that I hadn’t written Whiskey and Smoke as the title and I thought,” What the hell ?! I have to figure that out, “Johnston deadpans.” I just went as far as I could. It’s one of my favorite things to do. I love to play it live too. “

Indeed, Country Fuzz ebbs and ebbs in a similar way to the band’s setlists. According to Mason, he and his bandmates who produced the project “have thought a lot about this record from a live perspective,” and the three musicians used the long track list to stretch out, so to speak.

“For our band it makes perfect sense if you think about the fact that we have a song with a wink like” Hard Out Here … “and then one that deals with what” Labels “(the “Johnston is thinking about it.

“I think (” labels “) come only from us to move across borders, not just musically, but also textually,” Mason explains. “We try on a lot of different songs, like you would try a jacket: ‘Is that cool? Does it fit? Do we want to say that?'”

The live version of TC3 “Hard Out Here for a Country Boy”, which was shot as part of Taste of Country’s RISERS series, gives you a good look at their live shows (click “Play” above to view them to look at). The ironic piece contains both Travis Tritt and Chris Janson.

“This is the most stuck situation that ended up happening,” admits Johnston. Mason adds: “It feels pretty perfect, the combination of our mood and Travis and everything he is known for, and then Janson is somewhere between the new Travis and Hank (Williams) Jr.”

Janson’s harmonica line in the studio version of the song was also pure coincidence. “He just sent it,” Ray says. We didn’t ask for it. “

However, live there is no harmonica, no kick, no Janson – only Johnston, Mason and Ray and their instruments.

“I think one of the cool things about our band is that we have our own sound and it’s just the three instruments,” Mason says. “I think it will always be what the Cadillac Three sounds like … but that doesn’t mean we won’t try to shake it up a bit.”

10 important albums for your country music education