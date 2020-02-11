The Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, and the Minister for Jerusalem Affairs, Zeev Elkin, decided last week to suspend plans for a commercial center near the Umm Tuba Palestinian quarter in southeast Jerusalem because of Jewish residents’ objections to the nearby Har Homa district , Some of the opponents of the plan for the center, which should include offices and other commercial space, have argued that the project would “mix the population” and pose a threat to young women from Har Homa.

Sources involved in the plans said sensitivity due to preparations for the March 2 Knesset election and politicians’ concerns about the right-wing public backlash prevented them from intervening to try the project rescue. A source that confirmed that the planners had recently been instructed to stop working on the project added: “It is terrible. We have destroyed an entire neighborhood’s viability. ”

The development of four business centers for neighborhoods in East Jerusalem has been a flagship project of the Jerusalem Ministry in recent years. The plans were to build one of the four centers, a 134,000 square meter project, next to Umm Tuba. Through the East Jerusalem Development Company and in collaboration with the Jerusalem city administration, the Jerusalem Ministry spent approximately 2 million shekels ($ 585,000) on the plans of the center, which should include a number of companies, offices, and services such as banks and community health clinics. It should also have served Har Homa’s Jewish neighborhood.

Part of the center was for land owned by the Palestinians, while the rest was on land expropriated by the Palestinians when Har Homa, also known as Homat Shmuel, was built in the 1990s.

Umm TubaEmil Salman

Handed over to the residents

The plan went through the planning process and was presented to a gathering of residents in Har Homa last week. Some residents vehemently rejected the plan, others called the objection racist. A man summarized objections to the plan as follows: “It is dangerous for the girls. We have to live separately. We (the inhabitants of Umm Tuba) have to keep away from us. They would harm our children and we have to put a wall between us and them to build. ”

According to others present, another resident said she only wanted to see Arabs up close, “as shepherds with sheep”. Another allegedly said, “The State of Israel belongs only to the Jews, and Arabs must be water supplies and drinkers.” Wood ”, a reference from the book of Joshua that refers to workers.

“It was really sick,” said one person who attended the meeting.

Neighborhood residents raised similar objections to the project in messages shared by members of a neighborhood WhatsApp messaging group. Haaretz has received the news.

“We don’t want ethnic groups to mix. I fear for our Jewish daughters (if I should call it that) as it is,” wrote a woman. “I don’t understand why we have to build such centers. After all, they are en masse in the shopping centers, ”wrote another resident. “Reducing inequalities in East Jerusalem is not (but) at our expense !!!! It can be in their villages, ”says another message. One resident expressed concern that Haaretz “would make us look like racists”.

An aerial view of the area.

Community management objects

The head of the local government in Har Homa, Shlomo Golbary, wrote to the mayor of Jerusalem, Leon, that the local government partially rejected the project for security reasons. Residents recalled particularly difficult experiences in the early years of the neighborhood, which included burglaries and theft in broad daylight, Golbary wrote, expressing concern about the presence of a large Arab population in a new commercial center, “especially because of the schools and a youth center are to be built opposite. ”

Golbary asked to discard the project and instead develop a project only for the residents of Har Homa. He also asked Leon to leave the Arab property in the open and not to carry out any further construction work there.

Other objections to the project included the argument that the residents of Har Homa had grown used to using the services in the Talpiot industrial zone in the north, and that the proposed business center would damage a memorial to Israeli soldiers and an old aqueduct would. There was also resistance from people associated with the Har Hamor Yeshiva who moved to Har Homa two years ago, as well as a large number of Yeshiva graduates. Yeshiva connections include contacts with the extremist Noam Party.

Har Homa residents with the location of the proposed commercial center in the background. Emil Salman

Arieh King, a right-wing member of the City Council of Jerusalem, who was mentioned as the author of the protest against the Umm Tuba project, told Haaretz that he was not one of the original opponents of the plan, but was “definitely against it”. King said that a non-municipal body like the Jerusalem Ministry should not develop such a plan and “act like a bull in a china shop.”

“It is a mistake to place such a project next to a Jewish quarter,” said King, adding that there is a more suitable location east of Umm Tuba.

The opposition of Har Homa residents bore fruit extremely quickly when compared to objections to other developments. Just a few days after the Har Homa community meeting, the city issued a statement that the mayor will not support a plan that the region’s residents disagree with. “The plan was and is funded by the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs. Mayor Moshe Leon called for broad public participation in this context and wanted to know what positions the residents of Homat Shmuel have in relation to the neighborhood, ”said the municipality.

The Minister for Jerusalem Affairs, Elkin, whose ministry promoted the plan, has decided not to intervene at this time. “We are not a planning office,” said Elkin to Haaretz. “We didn’t choose the location. That is the city’s decision, and I have no way of imposing the plan on the mayor. It is important that the idea in principle is that these centers are very important for the progress in the city. It is fortunate that these objections were raised at a relatively preliminary stage in the plan, ”added Elkin.