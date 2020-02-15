Madison Bumgarner (left). (AP photo / Ben Margot). Stephen Vogt (right). (Drew Hallowell / Getty Images)

Madison Bumgarner, the ace of the New Arizona Diamondbacks, wasn’t the only one to come from the San Francisco Giants this off-season.

The left-hander also joined catcher Stephen Vogt, who signed a one-year contract with the D-Backs just three weeks before Bumgarner’s signature was signed by Arizona.

“What a great guy and teammate he is, it’s fun to work with. I’m glad he’s here and excited to be able to play with him again. I’m glad to have him,” said Bumgarner of Vogt.

“I think it’s a really good group. Obviously there are still a lot of people to get to know and get to know each other, so I’m looking forward to it. I think this is a group that can do some special things.”

The 35-year-old Vogt is in the eighth season of his career and was twice all-star at Oakland A’s in 2015 and 2016.

And after missing the entire 2018 season due to a shoulder injury, the 35-year-old spent his only season at Bumgarner in San Francisco last year.

“We feel good together. We have known each other very well since we spent a year together in the clubhouse and talked about pitching between starts, only about different things,” said Vogt.

“So we have a good relationship and Carson (Kelly) and I have spoken a lot about him – just a few different things and a kind of loop for everyone. We just want to go out there and win and the best way to do that is to all be on the same page. “

While Buster Posey has been the main catcher for Bumgarner in the past ten years, Vogt caught the left seven times in 2019.

In these games, Bumgarner was 2-1 with an ERA of 3.35, 29 swings (6.1 K / 9) and a whip of 0.953 over 43 innings.

Compare that to his 7-8 record, 4.04 ERA, 174 rashes (9.5 K / 9), and 1.172 whip over 164.2 innings of work when another catcher than Vogt was behind the plate.

“When it’s his day to throw, everyone is ready to go,” said Vogt about Bumgarner.

“You know you have a good chance of winning that day because it enables you to win. He is a unique ace and leader. “

Follow @ jwa1994