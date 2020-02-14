It should be a weekend with Michael Buble, good wine, a scenic drive and sun.

Instead, it wasn’t a blubber, too much wine, a creepy ride, and a dirty motel room in Hastings. It is hard to imagine how it could have been worse for Whangarei woman Theresa McMillan.

As a big Buble fan, she bought a front row seat ticket for his Mission Estate concert on February 1 last June.

The Frimley Lodge Motel is probably not always as clean as it should be, owner Gareth Munitich admits.

She and her partner drove down in his car the day before the concert. It was not going well.

The Whangarei woman Theresa McMillian had an unpleasant stay at the Frimley Lodge Motel in Hastings.

“It was an absolute disaster of a weekend and the worst drive. Napier-Taupo Street is a long mass of road works,” she said.

The brakes of the car began to play near the top of the areas.

“It was terrifying,” she said.

A beetle found Theresa McMillian’s bed at the Frimley Lodge Motel.

She says it was a bed bug. Owner Gareth Munitich disagreed.

It got worse.

They arrived at the Frimley Lodge Motel in Hastings and found “a dirty, disgusting room” that had nothing to do with pictures on the motel website.

McMillan, who booked the motel at the same time she bought the concert tickets, had a dispute with the owner, Gareth Munitich, about the condition of the room before taking a bus to the concert.

“But we’re a budget motel. Yes, the hotel is not a five-star hotel. You should understand that. It paid $ 110 for two people a night,” said Gareth Munitich, owner of the Frimley Lodge Motel.

“It was a hot day and you could only buy wine by the bottle. You can find out. Hot sun, wine in the bottle, three hours to kill, no one to talk to. I went in a silk dress and looked around I thought it was would be paved. In the end I fell asleep under a tree, “she said.

She had bought a seat in the front row, but only caught a glimpse of it on a huge screen that she could see under the tree.

After the concert, she made her way back to the motel, where she made further allegations with Munich about the condition of her room.

“I grew up in the hospitality industry and it was the worst motel I’ve ever seen,” said McMillan.

“It was the pits. A dirty cesspool. There were dirty, greasy trays, bed bugs. I lay there and could feel things crawling over me. The owner tried to tell me that they were fleas. I know the difference between one Bed bug and a flea. I have four cats and a dog “.

She said he offered to refund her what she paid for, but everything else was booked, so she stayed two of the three nights that she had booked.

“It was the box. A dirty cesspool,” said Theresa McMillan.

She paid $ 330 for three nights through Booking.com.

Munich said he remembered McMillan.

“This woman changes her mind every five minutes. She said she would go, then she stayed. Why would you stay in a motel if it was so terrible?” he said.

“She woke up in the middle of the night and said something was going to bite us. We went to bed at 11:00 am to look for these insects and there was nothing,” said Münitich.

He said the motel did not accept work and income customers for emergency shelters, as McMillan claimed.

“It is a worn motel and we are full all the time, so it may not always be as clean as it should be. I accept that,” said Munich.