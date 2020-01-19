The Brothers Taco House in east downtown Houston is perfect for tacos on the go

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – It’s hard to miss the iconic pink-green building, the smell of freshly made tortillas, and many people waiting to get in.

The Brothers Taco House has been part of East Downtown since 2003. They are known not only for their quick service, but also for their delicious breakfast and lunch tacos.

“I’ve never tasted anything like this in my life,” said local musician Bellion Boss. “The authenticity, you know, the way the tacos taste, you can tell them to take their time and pay attention to what they’re doing.”

Seventeen years ago they started serving delicious fast food to those who might be on the run, such as doctors, lawyers, or nurses.

Miguel Alejandro’s father named the restaurant after his brother. He is now the current manager.

“It has to start with the tortilla,” Alejandro said. “It’s homemade and our food is ready. I mean, once you get in, you probably spend less than 10 minutes in line. You go in and out and you have your food.”

The Brothers Taco House is open Monday through Friday from 5pm to 3pm. and on weekends at certain times. It is located on Emancipation Ave.

Did someone say food ?! Houston foodies, unite!

