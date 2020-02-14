Ed Cooley – photo courtesy of PC Athletics

“So how is providence doing this year?”

I am often asked this question, and if you followed my columns, I have received different answers, from extremely positive to very pessimistic.

How would I describe this team? I have spent most of the past 24 hours (after losing St. John to anyone who keeps track of things) trying to find an answer. The fact that I find out in mid-February says a lot, but that’s also the easy way out.

No, the way I would describe this team is an empty fortune cookie. (Or an empty “false prophet cookie” if you’re more of a Mochi church type like me.) This comparison was inspired by my recent Chinese snack bar, which actually contained an empty fortune cookie. “Huh,” I said to myself, “that’s a bad sign if I’ve ever got one.” But that’s how I would describe the Providence Friars 2019-2020 basketball team in mid-February.

Similar to fortune cookies, the brothers made a promise for the season. You don’t have to look back to remember the high expectations that fans and the friar community had. This was going to be our season. Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, maybe even – can I say it? – the last four? Why not! We were full of returning talent, a promising newcomer, and a coach who was saying no to Michigan. Michigan! The sky was the limit!

Open this fortune cookie and you expect certain things. They expect a fortune, a few language lessons and some lucky numbers that the Mega Millions have never met. The start of the season was the same deal. Everyone expected size from this team. Everyone knew what he was capable of and it was hard to imagine that it would be different. Similar to a fortune cookie that can be good or bad, this season could have been good or bad. But you expected a call in one way or another. Similar to this fortune in your fortune cookie, you wanted good things, but you would have dealt with bad luck.

But this? This is not a misfortune in the name of Providence Brothers. For two games (Xavier and St. Johns) we have seen Providence beating itself. Only it didn’t look like they were going to hit themselves because some very underclass men are trying and hectic to make roots for Providence fun. They are not the empty fortune cookies in this metaphor, they are the bright future.

A.J. Reeves – Photo courtesy of PC Athletics

But everywhere? An empty fortune cookie is the only thing I come back to when I think of this team now. You expect something, anything, but it’s just not there. No explanation, no reason why or how this could have happened, and worst of all, you can’t call China Hut and say, “Can you send someone else because they broke?” This is not even a Magic 8 ball “Please try again” Situation – this is more like shaking the 8 ball and the small cube inside has disappeared. You get what you get.

And of course, when this happens, you want answers. They try to justify this empty fortune cookie in every possible way. Fans are now trying this with the season. Is it the coaching team? Aren’t the seniors as good as we thought? Is there a problem in the dressing room that is causing a tear? Is it apathy, a lack of heart and soul or something completely different? I think these are important questions, because if there is a question, there will most likely be answers. Even better: if there is an answer, there is a solution. We only need to pinpoint these challenges to solve them!

Of course, I don’t think there is a solution to our empty happiness dilemma in Friartown. I think trying to say that it’s just a point or a single origin is narrow-minded, and luckily I believe that a good majority of fans would agree with me here.

But there is another reason why this cookie metaphor is so appropriate. Although an empty fortune cookie does not offer fortune telling, it frees you from the shackles of dessert prophecy. So the brothers are now free from almost every expectation. Literally: Whatever happens, happens. With that in mind, they may now make their own fortunes as their Big East schedule progresses. With the right effort and opportunity, they could still find a way to get something out of the year. You could really take an empty fortune cookie and link your own context to it.

But less than a month before the Big East tournament, fans aren’t wondering if they can, but whether they will. Will the brothers take advantage of the last opportunity they have and use it? No assets are written for the brothers, so they have to make one themselves.